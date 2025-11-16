Offensive Rebounding, Amanze’s Double-Double Highlight Cavaliers' Rout of Radford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Coming off its first loss of the season, the Virginia women’s basketball team got back in the win column Sunday (Nov. 16). The Cavaliers (3-1) defeated in-state foe Radford (2-3) 77-46 in a mid-afternoon tilt contested at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia outrebounded the Highlanders, 48-19, including 20 offensive rebounds which led to 28 second-chance points for the Hoos. Cavalier forward Tabitha Amanze led all players with 21 points, on 8-of-13 shooting, and 12 rebounds to record her second double-double in the last three games.

Paris Clark (12 pts, 4-10 FG, 9 reb) and Adeang Ring (10 pts, 4-9 FG, 5 reb) also scored in double figures for the Cavaliers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With the help of two 3-pointers, the Cavaliers scored 10 straight points in a span of 1:44 late in the first quarter to grasp a 23-11 lead. UVA’s early effort on the glass proved to be glimpse of what was yet to come. Seven of its 12 rebounds came on the offensive end, leading to 13 second-chance points.

Ring scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter and her made 3-pointer in transition 1:30 remaining delivered the Cavaliers’ largest lead [40-22] of the first half. UVA held the Highlanders to only 11 points in the second quarter, but nine turnovers by the Hoos hindered their ability to stretch their lead even further.

Sixteen of UVA’s 18 points in the third quarter came in the paint. All four of Amanze’s third-quarter field goal attempts found the bottom of the net. UVA led 60-39 heading into the fourth.

Virginia’s defense, which stifled the Highlanders with aggressive on-ball pressure for much of the game, held Radford to only seven points in the fourth quarter. Amanze’s fifth made free throw of the afternoon with 28 seconds remaining gave UVA its largest lead of the contest.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

“[I’m] definitely proud of our players. Obviously, [the] last time we were playing at home against UMBC, that was not a great game for us. It didn’t really reflect what kind of team we are and what kind of team we’re going to be. So, we had to learn through that hard loss. But everybody stayed positive. Everybody stayed together and believed in themselves. And I was just really happy with how we came out and competed — dominated the game on both sides.”

WITH THE WIN …

The Cavaliers improved to 10-8 in the all-time series with the Highlanders, including 2-0 under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

UVA also improved to 31-9 against non-conference opposition under Agugua-Hamilton, who is in her fourth season as Cavalier head coach.

Virginia’s all-time record is now 996-564 (.638), only four wins shy of the program’s 1,000 th all-time victory.

Agugua-Hamilton tallied the 125 th victory of her head coaching career. Agugua-Hamilton is now 51-47 at UVA.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

With 21 points and 12 rebounds, Tabitha Amanze recorded her second double-double of the season, also her second double-double in UVA’s last three games.

UVA outrebounded Radford, 48-19.

Twenty UVA offensive rebounds led to its 28 second-chance points.

Kymora Johnson finished with nine points, eight assists and four steals.

The Cavaliers led for 37:23.

UP NEXT

In a game to air on ACC Network, Virginia hosts Longwood (3-1) at JPJ on Thursday (Nov. 20) at 6 p.m. Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

The Lancers host George Washington (1-2) Monday (Nov. 17) at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.