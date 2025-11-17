Bryce Robinson Named Semifinalist for Mannelly Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Bryce Robinson has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Mannelly Award, presented annually to the nation’s top long snapper.

Three finalists will be announced Monday, Dec. 1, and the winner selected at a live ceremony in Lake Bluff, Illinois on Dec. 13.

Robinson transferred to Virginia in January after playing last season at Kennesaw State. This year, Robinson has snapped for a field goal and PAT unit that is second in the ACC ninth nationally in points scored (97). Additionally, 18 of UVA’s 40 total points have been of at least 50 yards or more, while 13 have been downed inside opponents’ 20-yard line.

In its seventh season, the award is named after former NFL long snapper Patrick Mannelly and benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit that provides books for underserved communities in the Chicago area.

2025 Mannelly Award Semifinalists

Beau Gardner, Georgia

Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Bryce Robinson, Virginia

Garrison Grimes, BYU

Greg Tarr, Michigan

Luke Basso, Oregon

Mason Hutton, Boise State

Rocco Underwood, Florida

Spencer Triplett, North Carolina

Tyler Duzansky, Penn

2026 Season Ticket Deposits

Season tickets are now available for the 2026 football season! Secure your season tickets today by placing a deposit. Season ticket holders will also be able to receive exclusive access to postseason tickets.