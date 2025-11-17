Hoos Benefiting From Amanze's Post Presence

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Tougher tests are coming for the University of Virginia women’s basketball team, which has yet to face a Power 4 opponent, and Tabitha Amanze will soon find herself battling players of similar stature in the post.

In UVA’s first four games, however, the 6-foot-4 Amanze has generally been too big and too strong for opponents down low, and her statistics reflect that. She’s averaging 12.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and leads UVA (3-1) with nine blocked shots. She’s shooting 54.3 percent from the floor.

A transfer from Princeton, where she spent three years, Amanze had her best game as a Cavalier on Sunday afternoon. She posted career highs in points (21) and rebounds (12) to help Virginia rout Radford 77-46 at John Paul Jones Arena.

“It was great to see Tabbie just really assert herself there in the paint,” said Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, who’s in her fourth season as the Wahoos’ head coach. “That’s what I’ve known she could do since day one, and I just am happy to see her do that and come into her own.”

🔥 𝘿𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚-𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 for Tabitha 🔥 📝 She's already got her second double-double in the third quarter of today's game vs. Radford. That's her second double-double in the last three games 💯 pic.twitter.com/W72IMKX8u6 — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) November 16, 2025

Virginia totaled 28 second-chance points against Radford (2-3), thanks in no small part to Amanze’s work around the basket. Of her 12 rebounds, 11 came at the offensive end.

Overall, the Hoos outrebounded the smaller Highlanders 48-19. Senior guard Paris Clark nearly posted a double-double too, grabbing nine rebounds to go with her 12 points, and 6-foot-3 wing Romi Levy finished with eight rebounds.

“We want to be able to dominate the boards at both ends,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

Amanze, who’s posted two double-doubles this season, is one of the seven transfers who joined the UVA program for 2025-26. A native of Nigeria, she came to the United States for high school and spent four years as a boarding student at Blair Academy in New Jersey.

From there, Amanze moved on to Princeton, where she missed the 2022-23 season with an injury. She played in 15 games in 2023-24 and in 28 last season, when she averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.

When Amanze entered the transfer portal after the 2024-25 season, Virginia took note. Agugua-Hamilton was looking for strong post players and was confident Amanze would strengthen the Cavaliers’ frontcourt. No. 7 hasn’t disappointed.

“She’s physical,” Agugua-Hamilton said after UVA’s season-opening win over Morgan State. “She can finish. She can score. She rebounds. She blocks shots.”

Amanze, an economics major, said her transition from Princeton to UVA has gone smoothly.

“I have the best teammates who support me, the best staff, coaches who just support me,” Amanze said Sunday. “But in terms of the game, it’s a different level of physicality that, honestly, I enjoy. It’s been great. I have the teammates around me that I need kind of help me through it, but I’ve been loving it.”

In an interview before the season, Amanze said she was looking for a good academic school with a basketball program whose “style of play kind of fits how I like to play. And I think Virginia, for the most part, checks a lot of boxes in that regard. They want to play fast, and I got the opportunity to talk to Coach Mox throughout the recruitment process. She wants to play fast and she sees a lot of value in bigs that can move, that are quick and can get up and down the floor. They just checked a lot of those boxes for me.”