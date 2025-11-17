Four Cavaliers Competing in NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 18) with the 32-team doubles draw beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 19).

Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomores Keegan Rice and Jangjun Kim will be playing in the singles draw while Dietrich and senior Mans Dahlberg will compete in doubles. Dietrich is the No. 7 seed in the singles draw.

HOW TO FOLLOW

There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ each day

Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt (links will be posted soon)

TOURNAMENT NOTES