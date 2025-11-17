Four Cavaliers Competing in NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 18) with the 32-team doubles draw beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 19).
Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomores Keegan Rice and Jangjun Kim will be playing in the singles draw while Dietrich and senior Mans Dahlberg will compete in doubles. Dietrich is the No. 7 seed in the singles draw.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ each day
- Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt (links will be posted soon)
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- This is Dylan Dietrich’s third time playing in the NCAA Singles Championship. This is the first time for Mans Dahlberg, Keegan Rice and Jangjun Kim
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship four times (2007, 2008, 2015, 2017)
- Virginia has won the NCAA Doubles Championship three times
- This is the second year of a two-year pilot program to hold the NCAA Individual Championships in the fall instead of in the spring after the NCAA Team Championship
- Singles players advancing to the Round of 16 and doubles teams that make the quarterfinals will earn All-America honors when they are announced in June
SCHEDULE
Singles
R64: Keegan Rice (VA) vs. Oscar Lacides (OK), Tues 10:15 am
R64: [7] Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes (OK), Tues 10:30 am
R64: Jangjun Kim (VA) vs Ozan Baris (Mich St), Tues 5 pm
Doubles
R32: Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs Johan Alexander Rodriguez/Orel Kimhi (OK), Weds
2025 NCAA DI men’s singles and doubles tennis championship schedule
- DI men’s tennis singles championship:
- Round of 64: Tuesday, Nov. 18 — Watch on ESPN+
- Round of 32: Wednesday, Nov. 19 — Watch on ESPN+
- Round of 16: Thursday, Nov. 20 — Watch on ESPN+
- Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 21 — Watch on ESPN+
- Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 22 — Watch on ESPN+
- National Championship: Sunday, Nov. 23 — Watch on ESPN+
- DI men’s tennis doubles championship:
- Round of 32: Wednesday, Nov. 19 — Watch on ESPN+
- Round of 16: Thursday, Nov. 20 — Watch on ESPN+
- Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 21 — Watch on ESPN+
- Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 22 — Watch on ESPN+
- National Championship: Sunday, Nov. 23 — Watch on ESPN+