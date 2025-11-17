Four Cavaliers to Play in NCAA Individual Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 18) with the 32-team doubles draw beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 19).
Senior Annabelle Xu and junior Vivian Yang will compete in the singles draw. Both earned 9-16 seeds.
Xu will partner with sophomore Martina Genis Salas in doubles with Yang playing alongside fifth-year Melodie Collard. Both teams are 5-8 seeds.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ each day
- Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt (links will be posted soon)
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- Melodie Collard returns to defend her doubles title. She won the 2024 NCAA Doubles Championship with Elaine Chervinsky. She looks to become the fifth player ever to win two NCAA Doubles titles with two different teams and the first since Mallory Burdette of Stanford in 2012
- This will be Xu’s third time competing at the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the Round of 16 last season as a sophomore. This is her second time playing in the doubles championship
- This is the second-straight year that Martina Genis Salas has competed in the doubles draw
- This is Yang’s first time competing in singles and second time playing in doubles. She represented Pepperdine last year in the doubles draw
- Yang is 11-1 in singles this fall
- Genis Salas and Xu are 10-1 as a doubles team this fall
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship three times (Danielle Collins – 2014, 2016, Emma Navarro – 2021)
- Collard and Chervinsky were the first NCAA Doubles Champions in program history last year
- This is the second year of a two-year pilot program to hold the NCAA Individual Championships in the fall instead of in the spring after the NCAA Team Championship
- Singles players advancing to the Round of 16 and doubles teams that make the quarterfinals will earn All-America honors when they are announced in June
SCHEDULE
Singles
R64 [9-16] #114 Vivian Yang (VA) vs. #39 Carolina Gomez Alonso (ARK), Tues 10:30 am
R64 [9-16] Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. Stephanie Yakoff (HARV), Tues 9 am
Doubles
R32 [5-8] #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) vs #45 Xinyi Nong/Nikola Daubnerova (FLA), Weds
R32 [5-8] #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs Nevan Kolarevic/Julianne Nguyen (FORD), Wed
2025 NCAA DI women’s singles and doubles tennis championship schedule
- DI women’s tennis singles championship:
- Round of 64: Tuesday, Nov. 18 — Watch on ESPN+
- Round of 32: Wednesday, Nov. 19 — Watch on ESPN+
- Round of 16: Thursday, Nov. 20 — Watch on ESPN+
- Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 21 — Watch on ESPN+
- Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 22 — Watch on ESPN+
- National Championship: Sunday, Nov. 23 — Watch on ESPN+
- DI women’s tennis doubles championship:
- Round of 32: Wednesday, Nov. 19 — Watch on ESPN+
- Round of 16: Thursday, Nov. 20 — Watch on ESPN+
- Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 21 — Watch on ESPN+
- Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 22 — Watch on ESPN+
- National Championship: Sunday, Nov. 23 — Watch on ESPN+