Four Cavaliers to Play in NCAA Individual Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 18) with the 32-team doubles draw beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 19).

Senior Annabelle Xu and junior Vivian Yang will compete in the singles draw. Both earned 9-16 seeds.

Xu will partner with sophomore Martina Genis Salas in doubles with Yang playing alongside fifth-year Melodie Collard. Both teams are 5-8 seeds.

HOW TO FOLLOW

There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ each day

Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt (links will be posted soon)

TOURNAMENT NOTES