Three More Cavaliers Earn ACC Weekly Honors to Match School Record

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Defensive lineman Fisher Camac, wide receiver Trell Harris and running back J’Mari Taylor were each recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday as Players of the Week.

A total of 17 ACC Player of the Week awards this season have been awarded to Virginia football players, matching a single-season school record set in 1996. Camac and Taylor each earn the weekly honor for the first time while Harris collected his second of the year (Sept. 22 & Nov. 17).

Ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll, Virginia improved to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC with a decisive 34-17 road win at Duke on Saturday.

Week 12 ACC Football Players of the Week

Quarterback of the Week: Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Running Back of the Week: J’Mari Taylor, Virginia

Receiver of the Week: Trell Harris, Virginia

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Fisher Camac, Virginia

Linebacker of the Week: Sammy Brown, Clemson

Defensive Back of the Week: Jakobe Thomas, Miami

Specialist of the Week: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech

Rookie of the Week: Malachi Toney, Miami

ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week – Fisher Camac

Camac had six tackles (3 solo) two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a QB hurry on Saturday. He is the third Cavalier to produce a multi-sack effort in an ACC game this season. Camac upped his season total to 4.5 and now has 13 career sacks. His 0.41 sacks per game rank 19th in the ACC. Joining two-time winner Mitchell Melton, it marks the first time since 2011 and sixth time ever two different Cavaliers have won defensive lineman of the week in the same season.