Three More Cavaliers Earn ACC Weekly Honors to Match School Record

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Defensive lineman Fisher Camac, wide receiver Trell Harris and running back J’Mari Taylor were each recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday as Players of the Week.
A total of 17 ACC Player of the Week awards this season have been awarded to Virginia football players, matching a single-season school record set in 1996. Camac and Taylor each earn the weekly honor for the first time while Harris collected his second of the year (Sept. 22 & Nov. 17).
Ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll, Virginia improved to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC with a decisive 34-17 road win at Duke on Saturday.
Week 12 ACC Football Players of the Week
Quarterback of the Week: Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Running Back of the Week: J’Mari Taylor, Virginia
Receiver of the Week: Trell Harris, Virginia
Offensive Lineman of the Week: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
Defensive Lineman of the Week: Fisher Camac, Virginia
Linebacker of the Week: Sammy Brown, Clemson
Defensive Back of the Week: Jakobe Thomas, Miami
Specialist of the Week: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech
Rookie of the Week: Malachi Toney, Miami
ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week – Fisher Camac
Camac had six tackles (3 solo) two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a QB hurry on Saturday. He is the third Cavalier to produce a multi-sack effort in an ACC game this season. Camac upped his season total to 4.5 and now has 13 career sacks. His 0.41 sacks per game rank 19th in the ACC. Joining two-time winner Mitchell Melton, it marks the first time since 2011 and sixth time ever two different Cavaliers have won defensive lineman of the week in the same season.
Wide Receiver of the Week – Trell Harris
Trell Harris had a career day with eight receptions 161 yards receiving and a touchdown against the Blue Devils. He established career highs in receptions and yards and added his team-leading, fifth receiving touchdown of the season. The 161 yards were the most by an ACC receiver this week and the sixth-highest single-game total of any ACC receiver this season. Harris became the first Cavalier wide receiver with at least 150 yards receiving since Malik Washington against Louisville in 2023. Harris’ third reception of the game, a 29-yard catch in the second quarter, marked the 100th of his career.
Running Back of the Week – J’Mari Taylor
J’Mari Taylor rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in the victory on Saturday. He added four receptions for 25 yards to record his sixth game this season with 100 or more all-purpose yards. His 917 rushing yards on the season are now tops in the ACC and his 13 rushing touchdowns are the most of any running back in the league. He broke a 78-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put UVA up 31-3, it was tied for the 11th longest TD run in UVA history. The 100-yard rushing performance was his third of the season and the two-touchdown game was his fourth multi-rushing TD game of the season.
