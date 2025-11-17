Virginia Earns No. 2 Seed, Hosts NCAA Second Round Sunday

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Selection Committee announced Monday (Nov. 17) that the Virginia men’s soccer team (12-2-4) will be the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship. The Cavaliers will host the winner of a first-round match between UNC Greensboro and Elon on Sunday (Nov. 23) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship is made up of a field of 48 teams with only 16 teams receiving a seed line. As a top-four seed, Virginia earns a first-round bye and the right to host through the NCAA quarterfinal round. UVA is one of just three teams to earn top-16 seeds and a first-round bye in each of the last four seasons. Of those teams, UVA is the only program to earn multiple top-four seeds in that span.

Ticket Information:
Tickets for the second-round matchup go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 18) and can be purchased at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.

NCAA Tournament Notes

  • UVA has won seven NCAA Championships, the third most of any NCAA Division I program
  • The Cavaliers have won two NCAA Championships under head coach George Gelnovatch
  • UVA earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time in program history
  • In seasons which Virginia has been a top four seed, it has advanced to College Cup six times and won a pair of National Championships
  • Virginia is one of three teams in NCAA Division I to earn a first round bye each of the last four seasons (Virginia, Stanford, SMU) – of those three teams, Virginia is the only program to earn a multiple top-four seeds in that span
  • Overall, Virginia and Georgetown are the only teams to earn multiple top-four seeds since 2022
  • Nine ACC teams are included in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship

