Kymora Johnson Named to Wooden Award Top 50 Preseason Watchlist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Los Angeles Athletic Club’s John R. Wooden Award, presented by Principal, announced today (Nov. 18) its 2025-26 Women’s Preseason Watchlist. Virginia point guard Kymora Johnson was named on the list of 50 players.

Selected by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list comprises 50 student-athletes who are frontrunners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball: the Wooden Award All-American TeamTM and the Wooden Award© Most Outstanding Player.

Johnson is coming off a sophomore season in which she earned All-ACC first team honors as well as a WBCA All-America honorable mention. Last season, she led the Cavaliers in scoring averaging 17.9 points per game and reached a pair of major statistical milestones along the way. She recorded the first triple-double of her career (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) at Pitt, joining Dawn Staley as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat and marking just the third triple-double in program history. Later in the season, she became the 37th member of UVA’s 1,000-point club after a 33-point performance in a win over Stanford.

Johnson led the ACC averaging 6.5 assists in league games last season. She also led the league in free throw percentage (91.4) and ranked sixth in steals per game (2.17) in ACC play.

Johnson has also been named to the Naismith Player of the Year Watchlist, the Nancy Leiberman Award Preseason Watchlist, and the Preseason All-ACC Team.

John R. Wooden Award 2025-26 Women’s Top 50 Watchlist

Full Name School Class Pos. Ht.
Janiah Barker Tennessee Senior F 6-4
Jasmine Bascoe Villanova Sophomore G 5-7
Raegan Beers Oklahoma Senior C 6-4
Lauren Betts UCLA Senior C 6-7
Sienna Betts UCLA Freshman F 6-4
Mikayla Blakes Vanderbilt Sophomore G 5-8
Madison Booker Texas Junior F 6-1
Zoe Brooks NC State Junior G 5-10
Addy Brown Iowa State Junior F 6-2
Jaloni Cambridge Ohio State Sophomore G 5-7
Aaliyah Chavez Oklahoma Freshman G 5-10
Talaysia Cooper Tennessee Redshirt JR G 6-0
Audi Crooks Iowa State Junior C 6-3
Jasmine “Jazzy” Davidson USC Freshman G 6-1
Addie Deal Iowa Freshman G 6-1
Joyce Edwards South Carolina Sophomore F 6-3
Toby Fournier Duke Sophomore F 6-2
Azzi Fudd UConn Grad student G 5-11
MiLaysia Fulwiley LSU Junior G 5-10
Rori Harmon Texas Grad student G 5-6
Kayleigh Heckel Uconn sophomore G 5-9
Hannah Hidalgo Notre Dame Junior G 5-6
Ashlon Jackson Duke Senior G 6-0
Flau’jae Johnson LSU Senior G 5-10
Kymora Johnson Virginia Junior G 5-7
Raven Johnson South Carolina Senior G 5-9
Reniya Kelly North Carolina Junior G 5-7
Chloe Kitts South Carolina Senior F 6-2
Gianna Kneepkens UCLA Grad student G 6-0
Grace Knox LSU Freshman F 6-2
Kate Koval LSU Sophomore F 6-5
Ta’Niya Latson South Carolina Senior G 5-8
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs Baylor Senior G/F 6-1
Agot Makeer South Carolina Freshman G 6-1
Cotie McMahon Ole Miss Senior F 6-0
Olivia Miles TCU Grad student G 5-10
S’Mya Nicholls Kansas Junior G 6-0
Olivia Olson Michigan Sophomore G 6-1
Khamil Pierre NC State Junior F 6-2
Gal Raviv Miami Sophomore G 5-9
Kiki Rice UCLA Senior G 5-11
Zee Spearman Tennessee Senior F 6-4
Sarah Strong Uconn Sophomore F 6-2
Madison St. Rose Princeton Senior G 5-10
Hannah Stuelke Iowa Senior F 6-2
Syla Swords Michigan Sophomore G 6-0
Mikaylah Williams LSU Junior G 6-0
Serah Williams UConn Senior F 6-4
Payton Verhulst Oklahoma Redshirt senior G 6-1
Laura Ziegler Louisville Senior F 6-2

