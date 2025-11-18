Cavaliers Fall on Day One of NCAA Singles; Doubles Starts Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Senior Annabelle Xu and junior Vivian Yang opened play on Tuesday (Nov. 18) in the singles draw, with both players upset in their openers. Xu, a 9-16 seed, dropped her first set 6-3 against Stephanie Yakoff of Harvard, but won her second set 6-3. Yakoff took the third set 6-3 to eliminate Yu.

Yang, also a 9-16 seed, won her first set 6-1 agains Carolina Gomez Alonso of Arkansas, but the Razorback came back to take the final two sets to eliminate Yang.

Xu will partner with sophomore Martina Genis Salas in doubles with Yang playing alongside fifth-year Melodie Collard in the doubles draw that begins on Wednesday. Both teams are 5-8 seeds.