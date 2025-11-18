Rice, Dietrich Advance at NCAA Singles Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Keegan Rice both won their opening matches to advance to the Round of 32 of the singles draw.
Dietrich, the No. 7 seed in the draw, won his opener against Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes of Oklahoma in straight sets. Rice dropped his first set 6-4 against Oscar Lacides of Oklahoma, but rallied for 6-3 and 6-4 wins in the second and third sets to advance to the Round of 32.
Sophomore Jangjun Kim also played in the singles draw, bring edged in the first round by 8-seed Ozan Baris.
Dietrich and senior Mans Dahlberg begin play in the 32-team doubles draw on Wednesday.
SCHEDULE
Singles
R64: #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #50 Oscar Lacides (OK) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
R32: #98 Keegan Rice (VA) vs. [1] #5 Jay Friend (AZ), Wednesday
R64: [7] #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #78 Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes (OK) 6-4, 6-3
R32: [7] #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. Bryan Hernandez Cortes (Miss St), Wednesday
R64: [8] #7 Ozan Baris (Mich St) def. Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-2, 7-6 (4)
Doubles
R32: #18 Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs #38 Johan Alexander Rodriguez/Orel Kimhi (OK), Weds
2025 NCAA DI men’s singles and doubles tennis championship schedule
- DI men’s tennis singles championship:
- Round of 64: Tuesday, Nov. 18 — Watch on ESPN+
- Round of 32: Wednesday, Nov. 19 — Watch on ESPN+
- Round of 16: Thursday, Nov. 20 — Watch on ESPN+
- Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 21 — Watch on ESPN+
- Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 22 — Watch on ESPN+
- National Championship: Sunday, Nov. 23 — Watch on ESPN+
- DI men’s tennis doubles championship:
- Round of 32: Wednesday, Nov. 19 — Watch on ESPN+
- Round of 16: Thursday, Nov. 20 — Watch on ESPN+
- Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 21 — Watch on ESPN+
- Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 22 — Watch on ESPN+
- National Championship: Sunday, Nov. 23 — Watch on ESPN+