Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Men's Tennis
Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
. Men's Tennis

Rice, Dietrich Advance at NCAA Singles Championship

Live Scoring
Singles Bracket
Doubles Bracket
UVA MTEN Twitter
UVA MTEN Instagram
UVA MTEN Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Keegan Rice both won their opening matches to advance to the Round of 32 of the singles draw.

Dietrich, the No. 7 seed in the draw, won his opener against Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes of Oklahoma in straight sets. Rice dropped his first set 6-4 against Oscar Lacides of Oklahoma, but rallied for 6-3 and 6-4 wins in the second and third sets to advance to the Round of 32.

Sophomore Jangjun Kim also played in the singles draw, bring edged in the first round by 8-seed Ozan Baris.

Dietrich and senior Mans Dahlberg begin play in the 32-team doubles draw on Wednesday.

 

 

SCHEDULE

Singles
R64: #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #50 Oscar Lacides (OK) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
R32: #98 Keegan Rice (VA) vs. [1] #5 Jay Friend (AZ), Wednesday

R64: [7] #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #78 Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes (OK) 6-4, 6-3
R32: [7] #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. Bryan Hernandez Cortes (Miss St), Wednesday

R64:  [8] #7 Ozan Baris (Mich St) def. Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Doubles
R32: #18 Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs #38 Johan Alexander Rodriguez/Orel Kimhi (OK), Weds

2025 NCAA DI men’s singles and doubles tennis championship schedule

Related Stories