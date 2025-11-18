Rice, Dietrich Advance at NCAA Singles Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Keegan Rice both won their opening matches to advance to the Round of 32 of the singles draw.

Dietrich, the No. 7 seed in the draw, won his opener against Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes of Oklahoma in straight sets. Rice dropped his first set 6-4 against Oscar Lacides of Oklahoma, but rallied for 6-3 and 6-4 wins in the second and third sets to advance to the Round of 32.

Sophomore Jangjun Kim also played in the singles draw, bring edged in the first round by 8-seed Ozan Baris.

Dietrich and senior Mans Dahlberg begin play in the 32-team doubles draw on Wednesday.