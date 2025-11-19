UVA Representing the ACC at the CSCAA Power 4 Dual Meet Challenge

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be competing at the inaugural CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge Nov. 21-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association is putting on this first-of-its-kind event showcasing top collegiate swimming programs in an innovative, four-team, double-elimination tournament with a head-to-head format. Participating teams include one team representing each of the Power 4 conferences: Tennessee (SEC), Michigan (Big Ten), Arizona State (Big 12), Virginia (ACC).

How to Follow

  • Sessions including Tennessee will stream on the SEC Network +. The other sessions will stream on the USA Swimming App
  • Live Scoring will be available on Meet Mobile and through a link on the Tennessee website

Scoring Format

  • Each individual event is worth one (1) point per head-to-head matchup. A team can enter a maximum of 3 athletes and they should be seeded in rank
    order first, second or third. Teams can earn a maximum of three (3) points per individual event.
  • Relay events are valued at two (2) points per head-to-head matchup. A team can enter a maximum of 3 relays and they should be seeded in rank order
    first, second or third. Teams can earn a maximum of six (6) points per individual event

Time Trials

  • Time Trials will also be contested on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with those results posted in a separate set of meet results

Other Meet Notes

  • The Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the latest CSCAA Top 25 poll. Michigan is No. 7, Tennessee No. 8 and Arizona State No. 18
  • The Virginia men moved up to No. 12 in the latest CSCAA Top 25 poll. Arizona State is No. 2 and Tennessee No. 9

Women’s Bracket

Friday, Nov. 21
  • #1. Virginia vs #4. Arizona State – 3:00 PM
  • #2. Michigan vs #3. Tennessee- 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 22: 

  • Meet 3 – 12:00 PM
  • Meet 4  – 3:00 PM
  • Meet 5 – 6:00 PM

Sunday, November 23:

  • Meet 6 (Race for Third) – 10:00 AM
  • Meet 7 (Championship Meet) – 12:45 PM

Men’s Bracket

Friday, Nov. 21
  • #1. Arizona State vs #4. Virginia – 3:00 PM
  • #2. Tennessee vs #3. Michigan – 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 22: 

  • Meet 3 – 12:00 PM
  • Meet 4  – 3:00 PM
  • Meet 5 – 6:00 PM

Sunday, November 23:

  • Meet 6 (Race for Third) – 10:00 AM
  • Meet 7 (Championship Meet) – 12:45 PM

Order of Events

FRIDAY
● 400 Medley Relay
● 200 Free
● 50 Free
● 400 IM
● 100 Fly
● 100 Free
● 100 Back
● 100 Breast
● 400 Free Relay		 SATURDAY
● 200 Medley Relay
● 200 Free
● 50 Free
● 200 IM
● 200 Fly
● 500 Free
● 100 Free
● 200 Back
● 200 Breast
● 200 Free Relay		 SUNDAY
● 200 Medley Relay
● 200 Free
● 100 Back
● 100 Breast
● 200 Fly
● 50 Free
● 100 Free
● 200 Back
● 200 Breast
● 500 Free
● 100 Fly
● 200 IM
● 200 Free Relay

