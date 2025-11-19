UVA Representing the ACC at the CSCAA Power 4 Dual Meet Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be competing at the inaugural CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge Nov. 21-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association is putting on this first-of-its-kind event showcasing top collegiate swimming programs in an innovative, four-team, double-elimination tournament with a head-to-head format. Participating teams include one team representing each of the Power 4 conferences: Tennessee (SEC), Michigan (Big Ten), Arizona State (Big 12), Virginia (ACC).
How to Follow
- Sessions including Tennessee will stream on the SEC Network +. The other sessions will stream on the USA Swimming App
- Live Scoring will be available on Meet Mobile and through a link on the Tennessee website
Scoring Format
- Each individual event is worth one (1) point per head-to-head matchup. A team can enter a maximum of 3 athletes and they should be seeded in rank
order first, second or third. Teams can earn a maximum of three (3) points per individual event.
- Relay events are valued at two (2) points per head-to-head matchup. A team can enter a maximum of 3 relays and they should be seeded in rank order
first, second or third. Teams can earn a maximum of six (6) points per individual event
Time Trials
- Time Trials will also be contested on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with those results posted in a separate set of meet results
Other Meet Notes
- The Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the latest CSCAA Top 25 poll. Michigan is No. 7, Tennessee No. 8 and Arizona State No. 18
- The Virginia men moved up to No. 12 in the latest CSCAA Top 25 poll. Arizona State is No. 2 and Tennessee No. 9
Order of Events
|FRIDAY
● 400 Medley Relay
● 200 Free
● 50 Free
● 400 IM
● 100 Fly
● 100 Free
● 100 Back
● 100 Breast
● 400 Free Relay
|SATURDAY
● 200 Medley Relay
● 200 Free
● 50 Free
● 200 IM
● 200 Fly
● 500 Free
● 100 Free
● 200 Back
● 200 Breast
● 200 Free Relay
|SUNDAY
● 200 Medley Relay
● 200 Free
● 100 Back
● 100 Breast
● 200 Fly
● 50 Free
● 100 Free
● 200 Back
● 200 Breast
● 500 Free
● 100 Fly
● 200 IM
● 200 Free Relay