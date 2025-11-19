Keegan Rice Topples No. 1 Seed at NCAA Singles Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Keegan Rice have both won their first two matches and have advanced to the Round of 16 of the singles draw.

Dietrich, the No. 7 seed in the draw, won his opener against Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes of Oklahoma in straight sets. On Wednesday, he won 6-4, 6-4 against Bryan Hernandez Cortes of Mississippi State.

In his opener, Rice dropped his first set 6-4 against Oscar Lacides of Oklahoma, but rallied for 6-3 and 6-4 wins in the second and third sets to advance to the Round of 32. Rice then defeated the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Jay Friend of Arizona, 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 16.

By advancing to the Round of 16, both players will earn All-American honors in singles in June when the accolades are formally announced by the ITA. It will be Dietrich’s third time earning All-America honors and the first for Rice.

Dietrich and senior Mans Dahlberg begin play in the 32-team doubles draw on Wednesday, winning their opener in straight sets to advance to Thursday’s Round of 16 where they will take on the tournament’s top seed, Benito Sanchez Martinez and Petar Jovanovic of Mississippi State.

Sophomore Jangjun Kim also played in the singles draw, bring edged in the first round by 8-seed Ozan Baris.