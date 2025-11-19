Virginia to Debut On-Field Sponsor Logo with UPSTACK

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics announced today (Nov. 19) a new partnership with UPSTACK, a leading digital infrastructure platform, aimed at enhancing visibility and bolstering resources around the Cavalier football program. The partnership, brokered by Playfly Sports, the sports industry’s leading revenue maximization company, is highlighted by the first-ever corporate sponsor logo to appear on David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium.

“On behalf of Virginia Athletics, we are thrilled to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership at UVA with UPSTACK,” said UVA Deputy Athletics Director, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager Tyler Jones. “With the support of Playfly Sports, UVA continues to identify innovative opportunities to strengthen not only our brand, but also our football program. This partnership represents another meaningful step in advancing Dr. [Carla] Williams and Coach [Tony] Elliott’s vision to build college football’s model program.”

UPSTACK’s logo will appear in between the 20- and 30-yard lines at each end of the field as part of a one-time placement debuting during the Cavaliers’ regular-season finale, a Commonwealth Clash against Virginia Tech on Nov. 29.

UPSTACK Founder & CEO Chris Trapp, who also played linebacker at the University from 2001-03, expressed his enthusiasm for this uniquely positioned collaboration at UVA.

“UPSTACK could not be more thrilled to partner with UVA Athletics, and specifically the football program,” Trapp said. “What Coach Elliott and his staff have accomplished is inspiring. We are excited to support the program in a way that ensures it has the resources to attract and retain top student-athletes. That investment shows just how much belief there is, from alumni and fans alike, in what this team is building.”

ABOUT UPSTACK

UPSTACK is the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital infrastructure brokerage — ranked #101 on the Inc. 5000. Managing over $2 billion in annual technology spend, UPSTACK leverages millions of proprietary data points and AI-driven insights to help mid-market and enterprise businesses navigate, implement, and optimize investments across data centers, cloud, network, and security.

ABOUT PLAYFLY SPORTS

Playfly Sports, the sports industry’s leading revenue maximization company, drives growth for its partners across the sports ecosystem – including 2,000+ brands, 100+ professional teams, 65+ college athletic departments, all U.S. local sports networks and associated streaming platforms, and other marquee properties. Its fan engagement platform allows its partners to reach and engage over 85% of all U.S sports fans. Playfly builds and implements custom strategies across media, sponsorship, premium experiences, ticketing and fan engagement offerings through proprietary data, innovative technology and compelling storytelling. Playfly operates an expansive portfolio of services with a data-driven and fan-focused approach to maximize revenue yield in key growth areas, such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, premium experiences and fan engagement offerings. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states and internationally dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. The company has been named a Best Place to Work in Sports by Sports Business Journal, Front Office Sports, and Newsweek. To learn more, follow Playfly Sports on social media platforms or visit Playfly.com.