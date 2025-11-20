Kenah Named to NFHCA Senior Team

Thirty-eight players across all five NCAA Division I regions are represented on the list of 2025 honorees. The selected student-athletes were nominated by their NFHCA member coach and were chosen based on their career accomplishments. Paying tribute to their entire collegiate careers, the NFHCA is proud to acknowledge and celebrate these seniors for their accomplishments and impact on and off the field.

Kenah was named to the 2025 ACC All-Tournament team after the Cavaliers reached the conference final in Louisville, Ky. The Franconia, Pa. native started all 19 games this season and was also named to the 2025 All-ACC second team. The midfielder ends her collegiate career with one career goal and nine assists for 11 points. She follows in the footsteps of former teammates Noa Boterman and Jans Croon who garnered the honor a season ago.

Click here for full 2025 NFHCA Division I Senior Team list.