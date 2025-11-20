Levy’s Triple Double Powers Virginia Past Longwood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Romi Levy (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) became the third Cavalier in program history to record a triple double joining Kymora Johnson and Dawn Staley in the record books on Thursday night (Nov. 20). The Cavaliers (4-1) defeated Longwood (4-2) by a score of 94-47 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Levy’s triple double marks just the fourth in NCAA Division I this season and the first in her career. It is the first triple double since Johnson accomplished the feat last season (2/16/24). Dawn Staley recorded a pair of triple doubles in 1991.

The Cavaliers were led offensively by Kymora Johnson who went for 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting with four assists. Caitlin Weimar (15 pts, 12 reb, 3 stl) recorded her first double-double in a Cavalier uniform while Jillian Brown pitched in nine points while collecting seven rebounds and three assists. The Cavaliers totaled 28 assists as a team and outrebounded Longwood by a margin of 53-18.

How It Happened

The Lancers scored the first four points of the game, but Virginia responded immediately with a 7-0 scoring run. Johnson led all players with 10 points in the opening frame as the Cavaliers shot an efficient 62-percent (13-for-21) from the field and 80-percent from three-point range (4-for-5). Virginia forced Longwood into eight turnovers in the first quarter and committed just one.

A tightly contested second quarter saw the Cavaliers edge Longwood 16-15. The Cavaliers took a 47-29 lead into the second half led by Caitlin Weimar’s 11 points and eight rebounds.

Levy made history with her 10th assist of the game with just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Catching the ball off an inbounds pass, the senior guard kicked it out to Johnson who drilled a corner-three to secure the program’s fourth-ever triple double.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

“That was a great game for us, on both sides of the ball, I thought we dominated. We were poised against the press. That’s a team that turns people over. We took care of the ball. Longwood, They pressed for 40 minutes, and we knew that coming in, and I just was really proud of our growth and the way that we handled that.”

Romi Levy on Recording a Triple Double:

“Honestly, I didn’t even think about it. I think I’m going to stay humble, keep working. The two other people that were before me are better, and I have to work up to their level. There’s a lot of work to do, and I can get much better. I’m grateful to be here. I’m grateful that I accomplished that, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates.”

With the Win:

Virginia improves to 12-4 all-time against the Lancers

UVA also improved to 32-9 against non-conference opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

Virginia’s all-time record is now 997-564 (.638) only three wins shy of the program’s 1,000th all-time victory.

Game Notes

Romi Levy becomes the third Cavalier to record a triple double joining Dawn Staley (2) and Kymora Johnson (1)

Levy’s 10 assists mark a career-high

Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.

Levy’s triple double is just the fourth in NCAA Division I in 2025-26

Levy notched her third career double-double

The last triple double by a Cavalier was Kymora Johnson at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast)

Caitlin Weimar notched her first double-double in a Cavalier uniform with 15 pts and 12 reb

Weimar’s double-double is the 46 th of her career

of her career Kymora Johnson notched her third game of the season with 20+ points

Johnson drilled five three-pointers, just one shy of her career high

Virginia recorded 28 assists as a team

Up Next:

Virginia returns to action Monday (Nov. 24), when the team takes on Northwestern State in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin Fla. at 8:30 p.m. ET. The team will face off with either Nebraska or Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday (Nov. 25). Both games will be streamed on FloHoops.