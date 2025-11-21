Cavaliers Set for 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Virginia No.5 men’s and No. 19 women’s cross country program is set to compete at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Nov. 22) at the Gans Cree Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo. as both teams earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships. The women’s 6k is set to start at 10:20 a.m. ET followed by the men’s 10k at 11:10 a.m. ET.

The Cavalier men check in at No. 5 ahead of the NCAA Championships while the Virginia women are ranked No. 19 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings. Six men’s teams and six women’s teams from the ACC, the most from any conference on the men’s side and second most on the women’s side, are ranked in the top 30 in the National Poll with three teams receiving votes (RV).

Men Women No. 4 Syracuse No. 1 NC State No. 5 Virginia No. 5 Notre Dame No.11 Wake Forest No. 9 Stanford No. 13 Notre Dame No. 16 North Carolina No. 23 Virginia Tech No. 19 Virginia No. 28 North Carolina No. 28 Boston College (RV) Louisville (RV) Wake Forest (RV) Duke

Latest DI Men’s USTFCCCA Ranking | Women’s USTFCCCA Ranking (11/17)



Top 30 Teams by Conference



Men Women ACC – 6 SEC – 7 SEC – 5 ACC, Big 12 – 6 Big 12, Big Ten – 4 Big Ten – 5 Mountain West, Ivy League, Big East – 2 Big East, Mountain West – 2 American – 1 Big Sky, WCC – 1

