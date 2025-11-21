Virginia Battles Northwestern at Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (4-0) plays Northwestern (4-0) in non-conference action at the Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off on Friday, Nov. 21. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

• UVA meets Northwestern for the first time since 2007.

• UVA has scored 80+ points in its first four games for the first time since 2006 (Arizona, Morgan St., UNC Asheville and UMES)

• Ryan Odom is the second UVA coach to start his tenure 4-0, joining Henry Lannigan (1905-06, 4-0).

• UVA ranks fourth nationally in blocks per game (8.1), eighth in offensive rebounds per game (17.5), 14th in field goal percentage defense (34.9%), 16th in scoring margin (29.3), 17th in rebounds per game (46.0) 18th in rebound margin (14.5) and 21st in scoring defense (61.5).

Broadcast Information

• The Virginia-Northwestern game will televised on CBS Sports Network and CBSSN subscribers can watch on the CBS Sports App. The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

• Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

• Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

• He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

• UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. Over the past 12 seasons, he has compiled a career record of 225-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim head coach) and UVA (2025-present).

• Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

• Odom coached UMBC to a stunning upset against Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Last Time Out

• Thijs De Ridder scored 23 points to lead Virginia to an 104-78 win over Marshall on Nov. 15 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Dallin Hall and Malik Thomas each added 18 points as UVA scored its most points since dropping 107 vs. VMI in 2008.

• UVA matched a JPJ record with 61 points in the first half.

• Rookie Johann Grünloh chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Virginia Standard

• The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

• The 2025-26 roster is highlighted by 12 newcomers, including Dallin Hall (BYU), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Toledo) and Martin Carrere (VCU).

• UVA added European imports Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao Basket), Johann Grünloh (RASTA Vechta) and true freshmen Silas Barksdale (Woodside High School), Chance Mallory (St. Anne’s Belfield) and Owen Odom (Collegiate School).

• Redshirt sophomores Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts are the lone returners from last year’s team.

• UVA returned four points (all from Roberts) from 2024-25.

• De Ridder leads five players averaging double figures at 17.3 ppg, followed by Thomas (12 ppg), Lewis (10.8 ppg), Grünloh (10.3 ppg) and Mallory (10.3 ppg).

• Grünloh leads the team in rebounding (7.5 rpg) and blocks (4.3 bpg), while Hall has a team-best 5.5 assists per game.

• UVA is averaging 90.8 points per game and limiting its opponents to 61.5 ppg.

All-Time vs. Northwestern

• Virginia holds a 3-0 advantage against Northwestern in a series that dates back to 2004-05.

• The teams meet at a neutral site for the first time with all three career meetings coming in the former ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

• The Cavaliers are 2-0 against the Wildcats in Charlottesville and 1-0 in Evanston, Ill.

• UVA posted a 48-44 win in the inaugural meeting on Dec. 4, 2004 in Evanston.

• The Cavaliers added 72-57 (2005) and 94-52 (2007) home wins in the series.

Last Time vs. the Wildcats

• Mamadi Diane tallied 22 points and seven rebounds to lead Virginia to a 94-52 win over Northwestern in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Nov. 27, 2007 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Calvin Baker scored 16 points and Sean Singletary added 14 as UVA drilled 16 3-pointers in the win.

• Michael Thompson scored 14 points for the Wildcats.

All-Time vs. Butler

• Virginia holds a 1-0 advantage against Butler on the all-time series, defeating the Bulldogs 77-69 in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C.

• Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points and Anthony Gill added 19 as the Cavaliers topped the Bulldogs, 77-69, on March 19, 2016, at PNC Arena.

• Marial Shayok scored 12 points and Mike Tobey added 10 for the Cavaliers, whose season ended in the NCAA Elite Eight the following week.

• Andrew Chrabascz led Butler with 25 points and Roosevelt Jones added 18 points.

Let it Fly

• Virginia is averaging 29 3-point attempts per game.

• UVA attempted 30 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since March of 2021 (Syracuse and Ohio).

• UVA’s 36 3-point attempts vs. NC Central were its most since 38 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 10, 2018.

• UVA is shooting 38.8 percent (45 of 116) from 3-point range.

• Jacari White lead the team with nine 3-pointers, while Malik Thomas and Sam Lewis each have eight 3-pointers.

On The Horizon

• Virginia battles Butler in the Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off on Sunday, Nov. 23. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.