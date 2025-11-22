Virginia Hosts UNCG in NCAA Second Round Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The second-seeded and No. 4-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team (12-2-4) is set to host No. 18 UNCG (12-4-5) in an NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship second round matchup on Sunday (Nov. 23) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
Ticket Information:
Tickets for the second-round matchup go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 18) and can be purchased at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.
Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.
How to Follow:
Sunday’s match against UNCG will stream on ESPN+, which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).
For Openers:
- Virginia is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, marking its 11th top-four seed in program history
- UVA is one of just three teams to earn a first-round bye in each of the last four seasons (UVA, Stanford, SMU)
- Of those teams, UVA is the only program to earn a top-four seed in that span
- Overall, Virginia and Georgetown are the only two teams to earn multiple top-four seeds since 2022.
Last Time Against UNCG
- Virginia is set to match up with UNCG for the second time this season after a 1-1 draw (10/14)
- UVA led in the 11th minute through a Sebastian Pop goal set up by Umberto Pela and Marco Dos Santos
- UNCG equalized in the 57th minute on a goal scored by Colton Sessoms and assisted by Sami Lachekar
Hoos in the NCAA Tournament
- Virginia is set to make its 45th appearance in the NCAA Tournament – the fourth most of any NCAA Division I program
- UVA has won seven NCAA Championships, the third most of any NCAA Division I Program
- The Cavaliers have reached College Cup 13 times, the fifth most of any NCAA Division I Program
- UVA has won two national championships under head coach George Gelnovatch (2009, 2014)
- In 27 NCAA Tournament appearances, Gelnovatch holds a record of 39-24-4 with six College Cup appearances
- Gelnovatch has made four appearances in the NCAA Championship game, the sixth most of any coach in NCAA Division I
Klöckner the Fortress
- As a top-four seed, Virginia earns the right to host each round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship up to College Cup should they continue to win.
- The Cavaliers hold an unblemished record of 8-0-3 on their home turf this season
- The last time Virginia went unbeaten at Klöckner Stadium was in 2016 (9-0-4)
- Five of Virginia’s eight shutouts have taken place at home this season
- Notable home wins include: North Carolina, Notre Dame, Denver, Clemson, Wake Forest
- Virginia has pulled off a pair of comeback victories at home: Milwaukee, North Carolina
ACC Regular Season Champions
- The Cavaliers won the ACC regular-season title with an unblemished record of 5-0-3
- It marked the UVA’s first regular season title since winning the coastal division in 2019
- Virginia was the top seed in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2001 and made its first appearance in the final since 2019.
- Down a pair of starters (Pela/Dang) in the ACC Championship game, Virginia fell to No. 25 and seventh-seeded SMU by a score of 1-0 with a penalty kick being the only thing to separate the teams.
- Only one team has won the ACC tournament as the No. 1 seed since 2014 (Wake Forest, 2017)
Results Against Top-10 Opposition
- Virginia was tested early with a run of three consecutive matches against opponents ranked in the nation’s top-10. The Cavaliers went 2-0-1 against No. 8 Virginia Tech (T, 2-2), No. 6 Louisville (W, 1-0) and No. 1 Wake Forest (W, 6-3).
- The stretch marked the first time UVA matched up with three-straight top-10 opponents since 2022 when Virginia went 2-1-1 against No. 3 Syracuse, No. 10 Pitt, No. 10 Denver and No. 2 Duke.
- The last time UVA opened ACC play with back-to-back road matches against top-10 foes was in 2000, when No. 11 Virginia posted a 2-0 win at No. 5 Wake Forest before defeating No. 10 North Carolina 3-1 in Chapel Hill.
- UVA then went on to topple No. 2 NC State (W, 1-0) on the road.
- The Cavaliers hold a record of 97-76-39 against top-10 opposition all-time
- Since the start of 2022, Virginia has recorded 14 positive results (wins or draws) against top-10 opponents with eight of those results coming on the road:
|Result
|Opponent
|Date
|W, 1-0
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|9/24/22
|W, 3-1
|at No. 10 Pitt
|9/30/22
|T, 0-0
|vs No. 2 Duke
|10/7/22
|T, 2-2
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|*11/9/22
|T, 1-1
|vs No. 9 Marshall
|*11/20/22
|T, 1-1
|at No. 9 JMU
|9/12/23
|W, 3-0
|vs No. 8 Louisville
|9/29/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 10 UNC
|10/27/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 8 JMU
|10/8/24
|W, 2-0
|at No. 9 Pitt
|11/10/24
|T, 2-2
|at No. 8 Virginia Tech
|9/5/25
|W, 1-0
|at No. 6 Louisville
|9/13/25
|W, 6-3
|vs No. 1 Wake Forest
|9/19/25
|W, 1-0
|at No. 2 NC State
|10/5/25
*Opponent advanced on penalties in postseason play