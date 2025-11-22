Virginia Hosts UNCG in NCAA Second Round Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The second-seeded and No. 4-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team (12-2-4) is set to host No. 18 UNCG (12-4-5) in an NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship second round matchup on Sunday (Nov. 23) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for the second-round matchup go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 18) and can be purchased at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.

Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.