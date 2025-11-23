Virginia Women Win CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge Title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team won the inaugural CSCAA Dual Meet title with a 40-16 victory against Michigan on Sunday (Nov. 23) in the championship final at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Virginia powered to a decisive victory over Michigan in the women’s championship meet, showcasing remarkable depth and multiple standout swims across the lineup. The Cavaliers opened with a narrow runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay before quickly taking control behind strong early performances from Madi Mintenko in the 200 free and Claire Curzan’s wins in both the 100 back and 100 fly. Virginia continued to extend its lead with victories from Tess Howley in the 200 fly, Katie Grimes in the 200 back and Aimee Canny in the 500 free. Leah Hayes added another key win in the 200 IM before the Cavaliers closed out the session by taking the 200 free relay, securing a 40–16 final score and the Women’s Dual Meet Challenge championship.

Anna Moesch was named the Women’s Swimmer of the Meet after winning each of her individual events. With her performances, Moesch climbed into the all-time top five in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle and now holds the nation’s top times in both events.

On the men’s side of the meet, the Virginia men finished in fourth place after falling 37-19 against Michigan on Sunday in the third place showdown.

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association put on this first-of-its-kind event showcasing top collegiate swimming programs in an innovative, four-team, double-elimination tournament with a head-to-head format. Participating teams include one team representing each of the Power 4 conferences: Tennessee (SEC), Michigan (Big Ten), Arizona State (Big 12), and Virginia (ACC).

The meet features six swimmers per race, each in two-swimmer head-to-head match-ups. Teams receive one point per head-to-head match-up won. The winner of each individual race earns a bonus point. Relays are two points per head-to-head match-up.

NOTES

The Michigan women are No. 7 in the latest CSCAA poll, with the men at No. 11

The Virginia women are ranked No. 1, and the men No. 12

Thomas Heilman won the 200 Butterfly (1:39.70) and the 200 IM (1:43.74)

Jack Aikins won the 200 Back (1:40.84)

David King won the 100 Back (45.59)

Anna Moesch won the 50 Free (21.52) and 100 Free (46.05) in back-to-back races

Leah Hayes won the 200 IM (1:54.37)

Claire Curzan won the 100 Fly (49.68) and 100 Back (49.12)

Aimee Canny won the 500 Free (4:34.62)

Katie Grimes won the 200 Back (1:52.15)

Tess Howley won the 200 Fly (1:52.09)

Madi Mintenko won the 200 Free (1:41.70)

