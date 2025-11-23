Dietrich and Dahlberg Win NCAA Doubles Title

ORLANDO, Fla. – Virginia men’s tennis players Dylan Dietrich and Mäns Dahlberg were crowned the 2025 NCAA Doubles Champions after winning their final match on Sunday (Nov. 23) at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Dahlberg, a senior, and Dietrich, a junior, topped Nikita Filin and Brandon Carpico of Ohio State 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the final to become the fourth NCAA Doubles Champions in UVA program history.

On Thursday (Nov. 20), Dahlberg and Dietrich logged a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against the top-seeded doubles team, Benito Sanchez Martinez and Petar Jovanovic of Mississippi State in the Round of 16.

Dahlberg and Dietrich then battled 5-8 seed Aidan Kim and Bryce Nakashima of Ohio State on Friday in the quarterfinals, with the Buckeyes taking the first set in a tiebreaker before the Cavaliers won a second-set tiebreaker to force a third set. Dahlberg and Dietrich won the decider 10-5 to advance to the semis.

They defeated Tanapatt Nirundorn and Henry Jefferson of Florida 6-1, 6-4 in Saturday’s semifinals.

“It is pretty surreal to be an NCAA Doubles Champion, although [assistant coach] Treat [Huey] always said he believes in us,” Dietrich said. “It was amazing being here in Orlando. It’s my first time. I know Mäns was here in 2023, so it was really awesome to play here. And to have my parents here, have [teammate] Roy [Horovitz] come out today with his parents. This was really fun. I really enjoyed it.”

This was Dahlberg’s second time winning a national championship at the USTA National Campus. He was a freshman on the Virginia team that won the team title on those same courts in 2023.

“It’s awesome coming back here,” Dahlberg said “It brings a lot of memories. So that, first of all, was a lot of fun. And it was great seeing Dylan and Keegan [Rice] battle in singles as well. But I am really excited to have stepped it up with Dylan and won the title.”

Dahlberg and Dietrich join Dom Inglot and Michael Shabaz (2009), Shabaz and Drew Courtney (2010) and Jarmere Jenkins and Mac Stylslinger (2013) as the program’s NCAA Doubles Champions.

Dietrich also competed in the singles draw as the No. 7 seed. He won his opener against Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes of Oklahoma in straight sets. On Wednesday, he won 6-4, 6-4 against Bryan Hernandez Cortes of Mississippi State before falling in the Round of 16 against Wake Forest’s Luca Pow.

Sophomores Keegan Rice and Jangjun Kim also played in the singles draw.

In his opener, Rice dropped his first set 6-4 against Oscar Lacides of Oklahoma, but rallied for 6-3 and 6-4 wins in the second and third sets to advance to the Round of 32. Rice then defeated the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Jay Friend of Arizona, 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 16. He was edged 7-5, 7-5 by 9-16 seed Petar Jovanovic in the Round of 16.

Kaim was edged in the first round by 8-seed Ozan Baris.

By advancing to the singles Round of 16 in singles, both Dietrich and Rice will earn All-American honors in singles in June when the accolades are formally announced by the ITA. It will be Dietrich’s third time earning All-America honors and the first for Rice. Dahlberg and Dietrich also earn doubles All-America honors.

This was the second year of a pilot program to contest the NCAA Individual Championships in the fall instead of in the spring at the end of the NCAA Team Championships.