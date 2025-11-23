Second-Seeded Virginia Eliminated by UNCG on Penalties

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – AJ Smith and Nick Simmonds each helped Virginia erase a pair of one-goal deficits highlighted by an 80th-minute equalizer on a Simmonds penalty kick. The second-seeded Cavaliers (12-2-5) battled UNCG (12-4-6) to a 2-2 draw but were eliminated 4-3 on penalties in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday night (Nov. 23) at Klöckner Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

5’ UNCG – Haruna (Longo)

16’ Virginia – Smith (Dos Santos)

40’ UNCG – Torre (Haruna)

80’ Virginia – Simmonds (Penalty)

How it Happened:

The Spartans struck first inside of five minutes as Issah Haruna got on the end of a long ball played over the Cavalier back line. He made no mistake on the finish to give UNCG an early lead.

The Cavaliers were back on level terms just after 15 minutes of play. High pressure forced a turnover in the midfield and set up an attacking opportunity. A Marco Dos Santos shot attempt deflected off the post, but AJ Smith was there to tap in the rebound for 1-1.

Despite the momentum heavily favoring Virginia, UNCG regained the lead just five minutes before the halftime break. Pablo Torre struck from just inside the 18-yard box to five the Spartans a 2-1 advantage going into the half despite Virginia holding an 11-5 shot advantage.

Virginia drew level once more when the Cavaliers were awarded a penalty kick after substitute Luke Burns drew a foul in the penalty area. Freshman Nick Simmonds stepped up to the spot and calmly delivered his 10 th goal of the season to square things at 2-2 in the 80 th

goal of the season to square things at 2-2 in the 80 After a pair of scoreless overtime periods, the match was decided in a penalty kick shootout. Casper Mols made a crucial save in the fourth round, but Virginia was ultimately eliminated by a margin of 4-3.

Additional Notes: