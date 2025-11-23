Virginia-Virginia Tech Commonwealth Clash Set for Primetime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced early Sunday morning (Nov. 23) that the regular-season finale between No. 19 Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC) and Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5) will kick off at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network as part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase on UVATix.com. Fans are encouraged to arrive early due to the expected traffic increase in the Charlottesville-area.

Saturday’s contest will be the 106th meeting between the two in-state rivals. Since 1994, the winner of the game has laid claim to the Commonwealth Cup, presented annually in the football series. The Cavaliers are in search of their first Commonwealth Cup victory since 2019 and second win of the series in the last 21 years.

Virginia is one of three teams that sit atop the ACC standings entering Week 14 with a record 6-1 in league games, along with SMU and Pittsburgh. A win for the Hoos would clinch a berth in next week’s ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.).

For the second time in the last three weeks, ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s marquee gameday show, returns to O-Hill this Saturday. Further details will be announced later this week via @VirginiaSports and @UVAFootball on X, and the Virginia Sports mobile app.