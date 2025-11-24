Ennist Earns Third ACC Freshman of the Week Honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the third time this season, Virginia outside hitter Reagan Ennist has been named ACC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday (Nov. 24).

To open the week, Ennist tallied a team-best 20 kills on Friday (Nov. 21) as the Cavaliers fell in five sets to the NC State Wolfpack. Friday’s match was the sixth time this season that Ennist recorded 20 or more kills in a contest.

In the final match of the season played at John Paul Jones Arena, Ennist powered UVA to a four-set victory over Wake Forest with a match-high 26 kills. The freshman also collected 10 digs for her second double-double of the season. Sunday’s match was her seventh contest this season with 20 or more kills, the most in the Wells era.

Ennist is the first Cavalier since Anna Walsh in 2015 to win ACC freshman of the Week three times in the season.

Up next, Virginia will close out the 2025 home slate against No. 15 North Carolina on Wednesday (Nov. 26) at the Aquatic & Fitness Center. First serve is slated for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX.

ACC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offensive: Flormarie Heredia Colon, MIA

Defensive: Hannah Sherman, Louisville

Setter: Nayelis Cabello, LOU

Freshman: Reagan Ennist, UVA