Anna Moesch Earns Second ACC Swimmer of the Week Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia sophomore Anna Moesch was named the ACC Co-Swimmer of the Week as announced Tuesday (Nov. 25) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Moesch was named the Female Most Outstanding Performer at the CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge after winning all four of her individual events and helping the Cavaliers to four relay victories. Moesch posted the top time in the nation in both the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25) in Virginia’s dominant 43-1 victory against Michigan on the second day of the three-day meet. Both times moved Moesch into the all-time top-five performers list for both events, ranking fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100.

Stanford’s Torri Huske was also voted Co-Swimmer of the Week.

This is Moesch’s second time being voted the ACC Swimmer of the Week. She also earned the honor on October 14.