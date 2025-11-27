No. 17/18 Virginia Hosts Virginia Tech in Primetime Commonwealth Clash
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network
Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Coach Tony Elliott (Nov. 25)
Coach's Corner with Tony Elliott
Tuesday, Nov. 18 -- Offensive lineman Noah Josey joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman following Virginia's win at Duke.
Monday, Nov. 10 -- Linebacker James Jackson joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup at Duke.
Tuesday, Nov. 4 -- Defensive tackle Jacob Holmes joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup against Wake Forest.
Tuesday, Oct. 28 -- Offensive lineman McKale Boley joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup at Cal.
Tuesday, Oct. 14 -- Tight end Sage Ennis joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup against Washington State.
Tuesday, Oct. 7 -- Defensive end Mitchell Melton joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman after Virginia's back-to-back overtime wins against Florida State and Louisville.
Tuesday, Sept. 30 -- Linebacker Kam Robinson joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup at Louisville.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 -- Defensive End Daniel Rickert joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup against No. 8 Florida State.
Tuesday, Sept. 16 -- Offensive lineman Drake Metcalf joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup against Stanford.
Tuesday, Sept. 9 -- Running back J'Mari Taylor joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup against William & Mary.
Tuesday, Sept. 2 -- Wide receiver Cam Ross joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup at NC State.
Tuesday, Aug. 26 -- Quarterback Chandler Morris joins head coach Tony Elliott and John Freeman ahead of Virginia's matchup against Coastal Carolina.
In the first episode leading into the 2025 season, Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott joins John Freeman to preview what's in store for the Cavaliers.