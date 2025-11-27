No. 17/18 Virginia Hosts Virginia Tech in Primetime Commonwealth Clash

Saturday marks the 106th meeting between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The rivalry, first contested in 1895 with a 38-0 Cavaliers win in Charlottesville, has served as the regular-season finale in 30 of the last 35 years.

Established in 1996, the Commonwealth Cup is awarded annually to the winner of the football matchup, and Virginia is seeking its first Cup victory since 2019 – a season in which the Cavaliers also captured the ACC Coastal Division and earned the program’s inaugural Orange Bowl berth.

With a 6-1 record in ACC play, a win over the Hokies would guarantee UVA of at least a share of first place in the ACC standings and a berth in the ACC Championship game (Dec. 6) in Charlotte, N.C. The Cavaliers have won six games in league play only seven times in program history. The program record for ACC wins in a season is seven, established by the 1995 team.

With a 9-2 overall record, Virginia has reached the nine-win plateau for only the ninth time in the program’s 136-year history and first since 2019. The only other occasion Virginia had nine wins entering the Commonwealth Clash was in 2007.

In the annual all-sports competition between the two schools, the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, Virginia leads, 4.5-0.5. UVA and VT tied in men’s soccer in Blacksburg back on Sept. 5. UVA has won the Clash each of the last three years and seven of the last 10 years.

The 1989 co-ACC champion squad is the only UVA team to win 10 games in a season. The 1995 co-ACC champion team is the only Cavalier contingent to win seven ACC games in a season.

Virginia heads into Saturday’s game nationally ranked against Virginia Tech for the first time since 2011 when it garnered the No. 24 spot in the AP poll. The Cavaliers have won five games against the Hokies as a ranked team, most recently a 36-32 victory in 1998 as the No. 16 team in the country.

Virginia is inside the AP Top 25 for the ninth consecutive week. It’s the longest stay in the poll since 2004, when it was featured for the entirety of the season. On Nov. 18, the Cavaliers were included in the latest College Football Playoff rankings for the fourth straight week, the longest stretch in program history.