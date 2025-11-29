Cavaliers Down Boston College in Four Sets to Conclude Season

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – In the season finale, the Virginia volleyball team (13-17, 6-14 ACC) caged the Boston College Eagles (16-16, 5-15 ACC) in four sets (25-27, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21) at the Connell Recreation Center on Saturday (Nov. 29).

Reagan Ennist led the way for Virginia as the freshman racked up 29 kills in the contest. Caroline Lang and Kadynce Boothe each added nine more kills, while Lang paced the defense with a match-high seven blocks. Zoey Dood orchestrated the Cavalier attack on Saturday with a career-high 31 assists in the victory. Not to be outdone, UVA’s Katie Barrier notched a match-high 15 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Boston College 27, Virginia 25

Saturday’s opening set was tightly contested, with neither team holding an advantage of more than three points. UVA scored the opening two points before the two settled into a back-and-forth affair for the rest of the game. After Virginia nullified a pair of set points, Boston College wrestled away the opening game with a kill from Sofija Marjanovic.

Set 2: Virginia 25, Boston College 23

The tug-of-war continued throughout the second set. Virginia built an early 7-5 on the heels of a 4-0 run, only for BC to swiftly answer with four consecutive points of its own. The trading of points continued until the Eagles took a 22-20 lead to force a UVA timeout. Out of the break, the Cavaliers tallied five of the final six points, including a set-winning ace from Dood.

Set 3: Virginia 25, Boston College 16

Boston College opened the third set by grabbing five of the first six points in the game. Virginia tied the set at 9-9 with a 4-0 run that was highlighted by a service ace from Meredith Reeg. UVA dominated the middle of the set with a monster 10-0 run that put the Cavaliers up 20-11. A late Eagle surge was halted when Lang and Boothe teamed up for a block at set point.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Boston College 21

In the fourth and final set of the day, the homestanding Eagles collected the first two points before Virginia tallied eight of the next nine points to take an 8-3 advantage. The two squads traded runs in the middle of the game until Boston College strung together a 9-1 sequence to take the lead at 18-16 and force UVA to take a timeout. Following the timeout, Virginia took control of the set by ending the match and the season on a 9-2 sprint to the finish.

WITH THE WIN

UVA improves to 21-12 in the all-time series against Boston College.

Virginia has won back-to-back road matches at BC for the first time since the 2014 & 2015 seasons.

The Cavaliers concluded the 2025 campaign with a 13-17 record and a 6-14 mark in ACC play.

MATCH NOTES