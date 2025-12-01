Cavaliers Competing at European Short Course Championships

LUBIN, Poland– Two current members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving team will be competing this week at the 2025 Eurpoean Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships being held Dec. 2-7 in Lublin, Poland.
Freshman Sara Curtis will be representing Italy and freshman Davin Lindholm will represent Finland.
Additionally, three UVA signees who will be joining the team in the Fall of 2026 will also be competing: Nina Jazy (Germany), Smilte Plytnykaite (Lithuania), Jana Pavalić (Croatia).
Prelims begin at 4 a.m. ET each day, with the semifinals and finals occurring in the evening session at 1 pm ET
HOW TO FOLLOW
- The meet streams live in international markets on the Eurovision Sport app
- Results will be posted to the European Aquatics website
EVENTS CAVALIERS SCHEDULED TO SWIM
- Sara Curtis: 50M Free, 100M Free, 50M Back, 100M Back, 50M Butterfly
- Davin Lindholm: 50M Breast, 100M Breast
- Nina Jazy: 50M Free, 100M Free
- Smilte Plytnykaite: 50M Breast, 100M Breast, 200M Breast, 100M IM, 200M IM
- Jana Pavalić: 50M Free, 100M Free, 50M Fly
ORDER OF EVENTS
- Tuesday AM: Heats 400M Free, Heats 50M Flym, Heats 100M Breast, Heats 200M Back, Heats 4X50M Free Relay
- Tuesday PM: FINAL 400M Free, SEMI 50M Fly, SEMI 100M Breast, SEMI 200M Back, FINAL W 4X50M Free Relay
- Wednesday PM: Heats 100M IM, Heats 200M Free, Heats MX 4X50M Medley Relay, Heats M 1500M Free
- Wednesday PM: FINAL 50M BF, FINAL 200M Back, SEMI 200M Free, FINAL 100M Breast, SEMI 100M IM, FINAL MX 4X50M Medley Relay
- Thursday AM: Heats 100M Fly, Heats 200M Breast, Heats 100M Back, Heats W 800M Free, Heats MX 4X50M FS RELAY
- Thursday PM: FINAL 100M IM, FINAL M 1500M FS, SEMI 200M Breast, SEMI 100M Back, FINAL 200M Free, SEMI 100M Fly, MX 4X50M FS RELAY
- Friday AM: Heats 200M IM, Heats M 800M Free, Heats 100M Free
- Friday PM: FINAL 100M Back, FINAL 200M Breast, FINAL W 800M Free, FINAL 100M Fly, SEMI 200M IM, SEMI 100M Free
- Saturday AM: Heats 50M Back, Heats 50M Breast, Heats 50M Free, Heats 200M Fly, Heats W 1500M Free
- Saturday PM: SEMI 50M Free, FINAL 200M IM, FINAL M 800M Free, SEMI 200M Fly, SEMI 50M Back, SEMI 50M Breast, FINAL 100M Free
- Sunday AM: Heats 400M IM, Heats 4X50M MEDLEY RELAY
- Sunday PM: FINAL 50M Back, FINAL 50M Breast, FINAL 50M Free, FINAL 200M Fly, FINAL W 1500M FS, FINAL 400M IM, FINAL 4X50M MEDLEY RELAY