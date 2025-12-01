Cavaliers Competing at European Short Course Championships

LUBIN, Poland– Two current members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving team will be competing this week at the 2025 Eurpoean Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships being held Dec. 2-7 in Lublin, Poland.

Freshman Sara Curtis will be representing Italy and freshman Davin Lindholm will represent Finland.

Additionally, three UVA signees who will be joining the team in the Fall of 2026 will also be competing: Nina Jazy (Germany), Smilte Plytnykaite (Lithuania), Jana Pavalić (Croatia).

Prelims begin at 4 a.m. ET each day, with the semifinals and finals occurring in the evening session at 1 pm ET

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet streams live in international markets on the Eurovision Sport app

Results will be posted to the European Aquatics website

EVENTS CAVALIERS SCHEDULED TO SWIM

Sara Curtis: 50M Free, 100M Free, 50M Back, 100M Back, 50M Butterfly

Davin Lindholm: 50M Breast, 100M Breast

Nina Jazy: 50M Free, 100M Free

Smilte Plytnykaite: 50M Breast, 100M Breast, 200M Breast, 100M IM, 200M IM

Jana Pavalić: 50M Free, 100M Free, 50M Fly

ORDER OF EVENTS