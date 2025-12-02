Sara Curtis Wins Silver at European Short Course Championships

LUBIN, Poland– Virginia freshman Sara Curtis won a silver medal in the opening day of competition at the 2025 European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships being held Dec. 2-7 in Lublin, Poland.

Curtis swam the second leg of Italy’s 4x50M Free Relay, with the Italians finishing second with a time of 1:34.30. She clocked a 22.90 on her split.

Incoming Cavaliers Nina Jazy swam on the German 4x50M Free Relay. The team finished fourth (1:35.76) in the final after posting a German national record time of 1:35.69 in the morning prelims.

Curtis opened the day by swimming in the prelims of the 50 Fly, posting the 6th fastest time in the morning (25.39) to advance to the semifinals. She placed 13th in the semis (25.58) and did not advance to the finals. UVA signee Jana Pavalić also swam in the 50 Fly prelims, placing 19th (25.83).

Cavalier recruit Smilte Plytnykaite swam in the 100 Breast, advancing to the semis with a 14th place showing (1:05.85). She finished 13th in the semis (1:05.37).

The meet runs through Sunday (December 7).

Prelims begin at 4 a.m. ET each day, with the semifinals and finals occurring in the evening session at 1 pm ET

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet streams live in international markets on the Eurovision Sport app

Results will be posted to the European Aquatics website

ORDER OF EVENTS – Wednesday, Dec. 3

Wednesday PM: Heats 100M IM, Heats 200M Free, Heats MX 4X50M Medley Relay, Heats M 1500M Free

Heats 100M IM, Heats 200M Free, Heats MX 4X50M Medley Relay, Heats M 1500M Free Wednesday PM: FINAL 50M BF, FINAL 200M Back, SEMI 200M Free, FINAL 100M Breast, SEMI 100M IM, FINAL MX 4X50M Medley Relay

