Godfrey Named Semifinalist For MAC Hermann Trophy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia midfielder Lia Godfrey has been named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy which is awarded annually to the nation’s top collegiate player it was announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday (Dec. 2).

Godfrey is one of 15 players named to the semifinalist list and one of seven players from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The list of semifinalists will be pared down to three finalists announced on Wednesday, December 10.

It is Godfrey’s second time as a semifinalist for the Award as she was also named a semifinalist for the 2022 season.

The 2025 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 9, 2026, to formally announce this year’s winners. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite player. Go to MACHermannnTrophy.org for the women’s semifinal ballot.

The ACC Midfielder of the Year, a United Soccer Coaches All-Region first team selection and a first team All-ACC selection, Godfrey tied for the team lead with 11 goals this season and hit five game-winning goals. She also added four assists, including two assists on game-winning goals, as she directly factored into seven game-winning strikes for the Cavaliers. She finishes her career third amongst all active 2025 D1 players in career assists (33), seventh all-time at UVA in career game-winning assists (11) and seventh all-time in career assists (33). Godfrey also tied for the program record in career games played (107) and second in career games started (101).

Godfrey helped the Cavaliers to both a No. 1 ranking in the 2025 season and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It was the program’s 37th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and Virginia advanced to the Round of 16 for the 26th time in program history.