Porter Named ACC Wrestler Of The Week

Junior Gable Porter has been named the ACC Wrestler of the Week it was announced by the league office with the release of its weekly honors.

Porter posted a first-period pin of Bloomsburg’s Tristan Corbin, recording the fall in 2:14, to improve to 5-0 in dual action this season and 9-1 on the year. The pin was the first of the season for Porter and third of his career. It was his sixth bonus-point victory of the season as he also has five major decisions.

The pin was the first of three by Virginia wrestlers on the day in the shutout of the Huskies.

Virginia returns to action this Sunday (Dec. 7) with duals against Bridgeport and East Stroudsburg this weekend at a tri-meet hosted by East Stroudsburg.