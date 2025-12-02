Rematch Presents Fresh Challenge for Hoos

An influx of more than 30 transfers helped the Wahoos finish the regular season alone atop the ACC standings for the first time in program history. That group includes quarterback Chandler Morris, tailback J’Mari Taylor, center Brady Wilson, wide receivers Cam Ross and Jahmal Edrine, defensive ends Mitchell Melton, Fisher Camac and Daniel Rickert, linebacker Maddox Marcellus and defensive backs Ja’son Prevard, Jordan Robinson, Emmanuel Karnley, Donavon Platt and Devin Neal.

Seven of those newcomers were among the 15 UVA players recognized by the ACC on Tuesday afternoon. Taylor was named to the All-ACC first team. Wilson was a second-team selection, and Neal made the third team. Morris, Ross, Melton and Prevard received honorable mention.

When they went looking in the portal for reinforcements for 2025, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said Tuesday, UVA staffers tried to make sure the transfers would fit in well not only with the football team but at the University.

“This is not a place for everybody, right?” Kitchings said Tuesday. “This is not a program for everybody. And the characteristics and traits that we were seeking, we felt like we were able to get those type of guys. And now you’re seeing the benefits of that because of, one, the character of them as young men, and then their football character. Meaning they fight through adversity, they love to work, they love to compete. And when you put all that together and you can stay healthy for the most part at critical positions, good things can happen. And we’re reaping the benefits of that.”

Like Kitchings, Rudzinski was part of the staff Tony Elliott put together after being hired as UVA’s head coach in December 2021. Asked why he thought the Cavaliers had so successfully integrated more than 50 newcomers, including true freshmen, into the program this year, Rudzinski cited a “commitment to the process and a commitment to culture … Coach Elliott’s done a tremendous job as far as cultivating a culture of accountability, communication, and then ultimately toughness. And these guys embrace the challenge of being here at the University of Virginia and part of a football program that’s going to ask them not only to be great football players, but to be great men for the rest of their lives.”

The Cavaliers have won 10 games in a season for only the second time—the first was in 1989—and the transfers have been instrumental in that feat. But Elliott stressed Sunday that the staff “built this team around the foundation that was already laid. We had several guys that were already in the program that understood culturally what we were after, what the mindset was, the expectation, the workload, how we did everything. And they were able to help the guys coming in the door understand that very, very quickly.”

Wilson, a former standout at UAB, said he told Virginia’s coaches that he wanted to win a championship in 2025. “Chandler said the same thing,” Wilson said, “and that’s exactly what we thought. And now it’s here.”

UVA clinched a spot in the title game by pounding Virginia Tech 27-7 in the regular-season finale Saturday night at Scott Stadium. That gave the Hoos possession of the Commonwealth Cup for the first time since the Hokies reclaimed it in November 2020.

Wilson, who’s from Alabama, was new to the rivalry. Many of his teammates, though, had suffered through multiple losses to Virginia Tech, and Wilson saw how much the game meant to such Cavaliers as Antonio Clary, Jahmeer Carter and Noah Josey.

“We were playing for those guys,” Wilson said. “It felt awesome just being able to get that win and get the cup back here.”

He was able to hold the cup for a little bit and “take a few pictures,” Wilson said, but getting it out of Josey’s grasp has been difficult.

“That’s his baby,” Wilson said, smiling.