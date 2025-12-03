Sara Curtis Wins Gold Wednesday at European Short Course Championships

LUBIN, Poland– Virginia freshman Sara Curtis has won two medals through the first two days of competition at the 2025 European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships being held Dec. 2-7 in Lublin, Poland.

Curtis won a gold medal on Wednesday in the Mixed 4x40M Medley Relay after winning silver in the 4x50M Free Relay on Tuesday.

Curtis anchored the Italian Mixed 4x50M Mixed Relay team, splitting a 22.92 on her leg to touch the wall just ahead of the Dutch team. The relay posted a time of 1:36.09, the third-fastest ever and a European Short Course Championships record.

Incoming Cavalier Smilte Plytnykaite swam in prelims for the Lithuanian Mixed 4x50M Medley Relay team, helping her squad in a spot in the final. She swam again in the final, helping set a national record with a time of 1:38.71 to place seventh in the event.

On Tuesday, Curtis swam the second leg of Italy’s 4x50M Free Relay in the final, with the Italians taking silver with a time of 1:34.30. She clocked a 22.90 on her split.

Incoming Cavalier Nina Jazy swam on the German 4x50M Free Relay. The team finished fourth (1:35.76) in the final after posting a German national record time of 1:35.69 in the morning prelims.

Curtis opened the meet by swimming in the prelims of the 50 Fly, posting the 6th fastest time in the morning (25.39) to advance to the semifinals. She placed 13th in the semis (25.58) and did not advance to the finals. UVA signee Jana Pavalić also swam in the 50 Fly prelims, placing 19th (25.83).

Plytnykaite swam in the 100 Breast, advancing to the semis with a 14th place showing (1:05.85). She finished 13th in the semis (1:05.37).

The meet runs through Sunday (December 7).

Prelims begin at 4 a.m. ET each day, with the semifinals and finals occurring in the evening session at 1 pm ET

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet streams live in international markets on the Eurovision Sport app

Results will be posted to the European Aquatics website

ORDER OF EVENTS – Wednesday, Dec. 3

Thursday AM: Heats 100M Fly, Heats 200M Breast, Heats 100M Back, Heats W 800M Free, Heats MX 4X50M FS RELAY

Heats 100M Fly, Heats 200M Breast, Heats 100M Back, Heats W 800M Free, Heats MX 4X50M FS RELAY Thursday PM: FINAL 100M IM, FINAL M 1500M FS, SEMI 200M Breast, SEMI 100M Back, FINAL 200M Free, SEMI 100M Fly, MX 4X50M FS RELAY

EVENTS CAVALIERS SCHEDULED TO SWIM