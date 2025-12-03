Quartet of Cavaliers earn All-South Region Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four Virginia field hockey players were named to the 2025 NFHCA Division I All-South Region teams, as announced on Wednesday (Dec. 3) by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Graduate student midfielder Suze Leemans and junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers were named to the first team. Junior back Mia Abello and senior midfielder Lauren Kenah were named to the second team. This is the first All-Region honor for Kenah and Lempers while being the second All-Region accolade for Leemans and Abello.

The NFHCA Division I All-Region team announcement is the first in a list of postseason awards to come from the NFHCA over the next several weeks. Next to be announced are the NFHCA Regional Players of the Year on December 11, followed by the NFHCA All-American teams on December 16 and the NFHCA National Player of the Year on December 18.

Players who earn first-team All-Region honors are candidates for All-American recognition.



South Region First Team

Lise Boekaar, Appalachian State University (Midfielder)

Charly Bruder, University of North Carolina (Forward)

Sietske Brüning, University of North Carolina (Midfielder)

Lou Combrinck, Liberty University (Forward, Midfielder)

Ryleigh Heck, University of North Carolina (Forward)

Clara Larripa, University of Richmond (Midfielder, Forward)

Suze Leemans, University of Virginia (Midfielder)

Nilou Lempers, University of Virginia (Goalkeeper)

Morena Macera, Virginia Commonwealth University (Midfield)

Alaina McVeigh, Duke University (Forward)

Dani Mendez, University of North Carolina (Forward)

Madelief Molier, James Madison University (Forward)

Mia Montag, Wake Foerst University (Defender)

Mia Schoenbeck, Wake Forest University (Defender, Midfielder)

Dara Semmartin, Liberty University (Defender)

Josefina Tomasi, Liberty University (Forward)



South Region Second Team

Mia Abello, University of Virginia (Defender)

Sophia Baxter, Appalachian State University (Defender)

Madison Beach, Duke University (Midfielder)

Lina Behrmann, Virginia Commonwealth University (Defender)

Paige Bitting, Duke University (Midfielder)

Julia Boehringer, Duke University (Midfield)

Isabel Boere, University of North Carolina (Defender)

Skyler Brown, James Madison University (Midfielder)

Emma Clements, Virginia Commonwealth University (Goalkeeper)

Sanne Hak, University of North Carolina (Forward)

Lauren Kenah, University of Virginia (Midfielder)

Serena Langendoen, Old Dominion University (Defender)

Ava Moore, Wake Foerst University (Midfielder)

Sib Naaktgeboren, Davidson College (Forward)

Diane Saint Martin, Liberty University (Goalkeeper)

Macy Szukics, Duke University (Defender)