No. 6 Virginia Suffers 7-2 Loss to No. 1 Harvard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (5-2) suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 1 Harvard (2-0) on Friday afternoon (Dec. 5) at the McArthur Squash Center. This was the Cavaliers’ first home match of the 2025-26 season.
Sophomore Maryam Mian and freshman Grace Fazzinga picked up the points for the Cavaliers. Both won 3-0, Mian winning 11-9, 11-9, 11-6 at position six and Fazzinga winning 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 at position seven.
Junior Nili Sprecher picked up a win for the Cavaliers in the exhibition match, recovering from a dropped first game to win 3-1 (8-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-5).
CAVALIER NOTES
- Grace Fazzinga is 6-1 playing at positions five and seven this season.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers host No. 7 Cornell at the McArthur Squash Center on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.
#1 Harvard 7, #6 Virginia 2
1 | Caroline Fouts (HAR) def. Charlotte Pastel (VA) 11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8
2 | Saran Nghiem (HAR) def. Lina Tammam (VA) 11-5, 11-3, 11-3
3 | Lucie Stefanoni (HAR) def. Maria Min (VA) 11-6, 11-5, 11-4
4 | Ona Blasco (HAR) def. Clare Minnis (VA) 11-3, 13-11, 11-6
5 | Ocean Ma (HAR) def. Nina Hashmi (VA) 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5
6 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Jomana Shehab (HAR) 11-9, 11-9, 11-6
7 | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Sarita Popat (HAR) 11-8, 11-5, 11-6
8 | Dixon Hill (HAR) def. Claire Pellegrino (VA) 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-6
9 | Molly Stoltz (HAR) def. Anniston Mahaffy (VA) 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5
Exh | Nili Sprecher (VA) def. Migyu Kim (HAR) 8-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-5