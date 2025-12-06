No. 6 Virginia Wins 6-3 Against No. 7 Cornell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (6-2) closed out the first half of its season with a 6-3 victory against No. 7 Cornell (3-2) on Saturday (Dec. 6) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia opened the day by sweeping the first wave of matches to take an early 3-0 lead on the Big Red, but Cornell won back-to-back matches at positions three and four to make it 3-2. Ana Quijano battled to a fifth game at position nine, winning the decider 11-7 to make it 4-2. Freshman Charlotte Pastel clinched the victory for the Cavaliers with an 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win on the show court. Nina Hashmi added a sixth point for UVA with a five-game win at position five.
The Cavaliers will break for finals and the holidays, returning to action on Saturday, January 10, when they host Princeton.
CAVALIER NOTES
- Maryam Mian won both of her matches this weekend 3-0 and is on a four-match win streak
- Charlotte Pastel, Lina Tammam, Grace Fazzinga and Mian are tied for the team lead in wins, all with 6-1 records
- This was Virginia’s sixth-straight match against an Ivy League opponent, going 4-2 in that span
- Virginia has won seven straight matches against Cornell, dating back to 2020
#6 Virginia 6, #7 Cornell 3
1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Yee Xin Ying (CORNELL) 11-8, 11-5, 11-8
2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Aishwarya Khubchandani (CORNELL) 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9
3 | Alysa Ali (CORNELL) def. Maria Min (VA) 13-11, 11-9, 11-4
4 | Vicky Lai (CORNELL) def. Clare Minnis (VA) 11-8, 10-12, 11-4, 11-8
5 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Sabine Bell (CORNELL) 4-11, 11-3, 11-3, 9-11, 11-1
6 | Maryam Mian (VA) Christa Key (CORNELL) 11-6, 11-6, 13-11
7 | Maya Voloshin (CORNELL) def. Grace Fazzinga (VA) 1-11, 11-13, 13-11, 8-8 (RET)
8 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Saniya Jaggi (CORNELL) 11-6, 11-7, 11-2
9 | Ana Quijano (VA) Lamees Shalaby (CORNELL) 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 4-11, 11-7
10 | Calla Yim (CORNELL) def. Piper Giovine (VA) 11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4