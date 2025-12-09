Ennist Named AVCA East Coast Region Freshman of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Virginia outside hitter Reagan Ennist has been named American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) East Coast Region Freshman of the Year, the association announced on Tuesday (Dec. 9). Ennist also landed on the All-Region team.

Ennist becomes the third Cavalier to earn AVCA region Freshman of the Year honors and the first since Anna Walsh in 2015. Overall, she is the 23rd UVA volleyball player to garner All-Region team recognition.

The Clifton Park, N. Y., native, proved to be one of the best freshmen in the country, racking up 383 kills and 427 points in 102 sets to lead the Virginia attack. Ennist’s 383 kills were the fifth-most by a Cavalier freshman in program history, while her average of 3.75 kills per set is the second-highest mark by a freshman ever.

On the national stage, Ennist placed seventh among freshmen in kills per set and points per set, while ranking ninth in total kills and 13th in total points.

Ennist exploded on the scene with a record-setting 32-kill match against Syracuse on Oct. 5 en route to the first of her three ACC Freshman of the Week awards. In total, Ennist tallied seven matches with 20 or more kills this season, the most by a Cavalier in the Shannon Wells era.