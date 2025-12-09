No. 24 Men's Basketball Hosts Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 24 Virginia (8-1) begins its three-game homestand against Maryland Eastern Shore (4-8) on Tuesday (Dec. 9). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

• No. 24 Virginia returns to the AP Top-25 rankings for the first time since its No. 21 ranking on Feb. 17, 2024.

• UVA is 5-0 at John Paul Jones Arena and begins its three-game homestand against Maryland Eastern Shore.

• Jacari White has made 12 consecutive 3-pointers over the last three games, marking a school record.

• White’s 9 of 9 field goal shooting performance vs. Dayton was the first for UVA since Mike Scott went 9 of 9 vs. Wake Forest on Feb. 8, 2012.

• UVA has scored 80 or more points in eight games, most since nine during the Cavaliers’ championship season in 2018-19.

• The Cavaliers are averaging 87.4 points, second-most in school history (89.8 ppg in 1954-55).

Tickets

• Single-game, group and mini-plan tickets are on sale at uvatix.com. The four-game mini-plan features the choice of Maryland or North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and two additional games of the fan’s choice. • The six-game mini-plan features the choice of Maryland or North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and four additional games of the fan’s choice.

• The Landing, UVA’s premium group space in JPJ Arena, is available to reserve for home games during the 2025-26 season. Please contact the ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821 for more information.

Broadcast Information

• The Virginia-UMES game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra via ESPN.com/watch.

• The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

• Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

• Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

• He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

• VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

• UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).

• Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

• Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

• Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

All-Time vs. UMES

• Virginia is 3-0 all-time vs. Maryland Eastern Shore with an average margin of victory of 32 points in the series.

• The Cavaliers meet the Hawks for the first time since Nov. 25, 2022, when UVA defeated UMES 72-45 at JPJ.

• UVA downed the Hawks 69-42 on Dec. 27, 2011, at JPJ.

• The Cavaliers won the first meeting 104-63 on Nov. 26, 2006, in Charlottesville.

Last Time vs. The Hawks

• Jayden Gardner scored a game-high 26 points on 12 of 15 shooting as then-No. 5 Virginia posted a 72-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 25, 2022, at JPJ.

• The Cavaliers never trailed, leading for 39:17 of game time, and tallied 40 points in the paint.

• Kadin Shedrick (13 points) was 4 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free throw line in the win.

• Kihei Clark had a game-high eight assists.

• Zion Styles led UMES with 11 points.

Last Time Out

• Jacari White dropped 25 points on 9 of 9 shooting, including 7 of 7 from 3-point range, as Virginia (8-1) held off Dayton 86-73 on Dec. 6 in Charlotte, N.C.

• White scored 11 straight points during Virginia’s pivotal 14-0 run, staking the Cavaliers to a 60-41 lead.

• Dayton answered with its own 14-0 run to cut the UVA margin to 74-67.

• Chance Mallory salted the win away by sinking five of six free throws down the stretch.

• Javon Bennett led Dayton (7-3) with 18 points and De’Shayne Montgomery added 12 points and five rebounds.

Virginia Standard

• The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

• The 2025-26 roster is highlighted by 12 newcomers, including Dallin Hall (BYU), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Toledo) and Martin Carrere (VCU).

• UVA added European imports Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao Basket), Johann Grünloh (RASTA Vechta) and true freshmen Silas Barksdale, Chance Mallory and Owen Odom.

• Redshirt sophomores Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts are the lone returners from last year’s team.

• UVA returned four points (all from Roberts) from 2024-25.

• De Ridder leads UVA in scoring at 16.4 ppg, followed by Thomas (12.1 ppg), Mallory (11.9 ppg) and White (10.9 ppg).

• Grünloh leads the team in rebounding (7.2 rpg) and blocks (2.9 bpg), while Hall has a team-best 3.8 assists per game.

• UVA is averaging 87.6 points per game and limiting its opponents to 67.8 ppg.

New Kids on The Block

• Newcomers Johann Grünloh and Ugonna Onyenso provide elite rim protection for UVA.

• UVA ranks second nationally in blocks (7.0 bpg), highlighted by Onyenso’s eight-block effort vs. Butler and Grünloh’s seven-block effort vs. NC Central.

• Grünloh ranks eighth nationally with 2.8 blocks per game, while Onyenso is 11th at 2.9 bpg.

• Grünloh’s seven blocks vs. NC Central were most by a Cavalier freshman since Jason Clark’s eight vs. VMI on Jan. 24, 2002.

• Onyenso’s eight blocks vs. Butler were the most by a Cavalier since Jay Huff’s 10 vs. Duke on Feb. 29, 2020.

• Grünloh has two or more blocks in seven games, while Onyenso has multiple blocks in five games.

Crash The Glass

• The Cavaliers rank 10th nationally in offensive rebounds (15.1 rpg), and 15th in rebound margin (11.1) and rebounds (43.1 rpg).

• UVA is 7-0 when out-rebounding its opponent.

• The Cavaliers have 49 or more rebounds in four games, out-rebounding Hampton (49-25), NCCU (48-34), Rider (49-32), Marshall (38-35) and Northwestern (49-25).

• UVA has 20 or more offensive rebounds in three games, including 20 or more in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since November of 2007 (25 at Penn and 20 against Seton Hall).

Let it Fly

• Virginia is averaging a school-record 27.1 3-point attempts per game, surpassing 22.7 in 2007-08.

• UVA ranks 16th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at 39.8 percent.

• UVA’s 39.8 percent (97 of 244) 3-point shooting percentage ranks second on UVA’s single-season list.

• UVA has shot 30 or more 3-pointers in three contests.

• UVA attempted 30 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since March of 2021 (Syracuse and Ohio).

• UVA’s 36 3-point attempts vs. NC Central were its most since 38 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 10, 2018.

• UVA has made 11 of more 3-pointers in six games, including a season-high 15 vs. Queens.

• In 2025-26, Jacari White (54.2%), Chance Mallory (48.1%), Devin Tillis (44.4%), Thijs DeRidder (40.9%), Dallin Hall (38.5%) and Sam Lewis (37.5%) are UVA’s 3-point shooting leaders.

• White leads the team with 26 3-pointers, while Malik Thomas and Mallory each have 13 and Lewis has 12.

On The Horizon

• No. 24 Virginia hosts Maryland in a non-conference tilt on Saturday, Dec. 20. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN and Virginia Sports Radio Network.