Ennist Named To ACC All-Freshman Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia outside hitter Reagan Ennist has been named to the 2025 ACC All-Freshman team, the conference announced on Monday (Dec. 1).

Ennist becomes the 24th player in program history to earn ACC All-Freshman honors. Her selection marks the first time that Virginia has had All-Freshman honorees in back-to-back seasons since the 2012-13. Current Cavalier Zoey Dood was named to the team in 2024.

The Clifton Park, N. Y., native, proved to be one of the best freshmen in the country, racking up 383 kills and 427 points in 102 sets to lead the Virginia attack. Ennist’s 383 kills were the fifth-most by a Cavalier freshman in program history, while her average of 3.75 kills per set is the second-highest mark by a freshman ever.

On the national stage, Ennist placed seventh among freshmen in kills per set and points per set, while ranking ninth in total kills and 13th in total points.

Ennist exploded on the scene with a record-setting 32-kill match against Syracuse on Oct. 5 en route to the first of her three ACC Freshman of the Week awards. In total, Ennist tallied seven matches with 20 or more kills this season, the most by a Cavalier in the Shannon Wells era.