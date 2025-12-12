Simmonds, Pelà Earn All-American Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Freshman forward Nick Simmonds and senior midfielder Umberto Pelà each received All-American honors as announced Friday (Dec. 12) by the United Soccer Coaches.

Simmonds was named a first-team All-American while Pelà was named to the second team. Simmonds and Pelà become the 54th and 55th all-time Cavalier selections to the organization’s All-America teams. Simmonds becomes the 28th Virginia first team selection.

Simmonds’ selection makes him the third Virginia freshman to be named a first-team All-American and the fifth listed on the United Soccer Coaches All-American teams joining Stephen Annor (2023, third team), Claudio Reyna (1991, first team), Tony Meola (1988, first team) and Jeff Agoos (1986, third team).

Simmonds who was also named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy honoring the nation’s top collegiate soccer player adds All-Region to a long list of accolades in his rookie season which include All-ACC first team and ACC Freshman of the Year. Simmonds scored 10 goals, the most among freshmen from power-four programs, and five assists on the season.

Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.

2025 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-America Teams