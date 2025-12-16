Leemans and Lempers Earn All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia graduate student midfielder Suze Leemans and junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers earned NFHCA First Team All-America honors as announced Tuesday (Dec. 16) by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Suze Leemans started all 19 games in the midfield while recording five goals and five assists this season. The Utrecht, Netherlands native was named to the 2025 All-ACC first team and NFHCA All-Region first team. This marks the second straight year in which Leemans has earned All-ACC First Team and All-Region first team honors. Named to the NFHCA NCAA Division I Watchlist at the beginning of the season, Leemans kickstarted the season with a goal in the first game against No.18 Penn State. She then scored a goal and recorded an assist against Stanford in the regular season before notching an assist against the Cardinals in the ACC Quarterfinal to help the Cavaliers advance in the ACC Tournament.

Between the posts, Nilou Lempers recorded eight shutouts with six against ranked teams. She was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week three times before going on to earn the title of ACC Goalkeeper of the Year. Lempers also garnered NFHCA National Defensive Player of the Week accolades during the season. The Amsterdam, Netherlands native recorded a season high nine saves against Syracuse in the semifinal of the ACC Tournament. In the rankings, Lempers (0.800) and team (0.810) rank No. 2 in save percentage in the NCAA. The Cavaliers also notched a No. 4 (0.47) ranking in shutouts per game. Alongside Leemans, Lempers also earned All-ACC first team and All-Region first team honors for her outstanding play this season.