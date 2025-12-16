CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior midfielder Umberto Pelà has been named to the 2025 Academic All-America Men’s Soccer Third Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced Tuesday (Dec. 16).

Pelà becomes the third Cavalier to be named to a CSC Academic All-America team, and the first since men’s soccer was added as its own category in 2001-02. He joins Mike Fisher (1996, 1997) and Andrly Shapowal (1997) as the only Virginia players to receive the honor. Fisher was twice named Academic All-American of the Year.

A second-team All-America and second team All-ACC selection, Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.

To be eligible for CSC Academic All-America, student athletes must be at least a sophomore, have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and compete in 90 percent of the institution’s matches.

2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Teams

First Team

Pos. Name School Yr. GPA Major GK Andrew Samuels Princeton University Jr. 3.88 Public & International Affairs D Will Cleary Stanford University Sr. 4.00 Management Science & Engineering D Wyatt Lewis University of Notre Dame Jr. 3.99 Economics D Bjorn Nikolajewski St. John's University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Sports Management (G) D Kamran Acito Duke University Gr. 3.79 Political Science M Zach Bohane Stanford University Sr. 4.00 Science, Technology & Society M Richie Aman University of Washington Sr. 3.91 Psychology M Alessandro Arlotti Duke University Gr. 3.82/3.83 Management Studies (G) M Aidan Semelsberger University of Denver Sr. 3.92 Accounting F Fletcher Bank Stanford University Gr. 4.00 Science, Technology & Society F Marcus Caldeira West Virginia University Sr. 4.00 Finance F Andrew Schug U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.97 Robotics & Control Engineering

Second Team

Pos. Name School Yr. GPA Major GK Josh Caron High Point University Jr. 3.94 Finance D Giuliano Fravolini-Whitchurch Princeton University Sr. 3.85 Economics D Nikola Markovic NC State So. 3.72 Finance D Sam Bjork Seton Hall University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Finance (G) D Jake Shannon UNCW Sr. 3.80 Business Administration M David Garcia Gallego Sacred Heart University Sr. 3.89 Business Analytics M Cam Wilkerson University of California Sr. 3.63 American Studies M Daniel D'Ippolito Fordham University Sr. 3.68 Applied Accounting & Finance M David Krumov Bucknell University Jr. 4.00 Computer Science F Stephan Soghomonian SMU So. 3.90 Finance F Sergi Solans Ormo UCLA So. 3.85 International Development Studies F Daniel Burko Hofstra University Gr. 3.86/4.00 Finance

Third Team

Pos. Name School Yr. GPA Major GK Tomas Hut Syracuse University Gr. 3.88/3.88 Creative Leadership D Noah De Blasis University of Louisville So. 4.00 Business Administration D Tim Brdaric Syracuse University Gr. 3.80/3.80 Entrepreneurship & Emerging Enterprises D Ricky Schissler UMBC Sr. 4.00 Media & Communication Studies D Agustin Resch Seton Hall University Sr. 3.87 Finance M Umberto Pelà University of Virginia Sr. 3.70 Commerce F Aidan Payne NC State Sr. 4.00 Accounting F Joschi Schelb Rutgers University Jr. 4.00 Economics F Ulfur Bjornsson Duke University Jr. 3.68 Sociology

CSC Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Marcus Caldeira, West Virginia University