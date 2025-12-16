CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior midfielder Umberto Pelà has been named to the 2025 Academic All-America Men’s Soccer Third Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced Tuesday (Dec. 16).
Pelà becomes the third Cavalier to be named to a CSC Academic All-America team, and the first since men’s soccer was added as its own category in 2001-02. He joins Mike Fisher (1996, 1997) and Andrly Shapowal (1997) as the only Virginia players to receive the honor. Fisher was twice named Academic All-American of the Year.
A second-team All-America and second team All-ACC selection, Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.
To be eligible for CSC Academic All-America, student athletes must be at least a sophomore, have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and compete in 90 percent of the institution’s matches.
2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Teams
First Team
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
School
|
Yr.
|
GPA
|
Major
|
GK
|
Andrew Samuels
|
Princeton University
|
Jr.
|
3.88
|
Public & International Affairs
|
D
|
Will Cleary
|
Stanford University
|
Sr.
|
4.00
|
Management Science & Engineering
|
D
|
Wyatt Lewis
|
University of Notre Dame
|
Jr.
|
3.99
|
Economics
|
D
|
Bjorn Nikolajewski
|
St. John's University
|
Gr.
|
4.00/4.00
|
Sports Management (G)
|
D
|
Kamran Acito
|
Duke University
|
Gr.
|
3.79
|
Political Science
|
M
|
Zach Bohane
|
Stanford University
|
Sr.
|
4.00
|
Science, Technology & Society
|
M
|
Richie Aman
|
University of Washington
|
Sr.
|
3.91
|
Psychology
|
M
|
Alessandro Arlotti
|
Duke University
|
Gr.
|
3.82/3.83
|
Management Studies (G)
|
M
|
Aidan Semelsberger
|
University of Denver
|
Sr.
|
3.92
|
Accounting
|
F
|
Fletcher Bank
|
Stanford University
|
Gr.
|
4.00
|
Science, Technology & Society
|
F
|
Marcus Caldeira
|
West Virginia University
|
Sr.
|
4.00
|
Finance
|
F
|
Andrew Schug
|
U.S. Naval Academy
|
Sr.
|
3.97
|
Robotics & Control Engineering
Second Team
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
School
|
Yr.
|
GPA
|
Major
|
GK
|
Josh Caron
|
High Point University
|
Jr.
|
3.94
|
Finance
|
D
|
Giuliano Fravolini-Whitchurch
|
Princeton University
|
Sr.
|
3.85
|
Economics
|
D
|
Nikola Markovic
|
NC State
|
So.
|
3.72
|
Finance
|
D
|
Sam Bjork
|
Seton Hall University
|
Gr.
|
4.00/4.00
|
Finance (G)
|
D
|
Jake Shannon
|
UNCW
|
Sr.
|
3.80
|
Business Administration
|
M
|
David Garcia Gallego
|
Sacred Heart University
|
Sr.
|
3.89
|
Business Analytics
|
M
|
Cam Wilkerson
|
University of California
|
Sr.
|
3.63
|
American Studies
|
M
|
Daniel D'Ippolito
|
Fordham University
|
Sr.
|
3.68
|
Applied Accounting & Finance
|
M
|
David Krumov
|
Bucknell University
|
Jr.
|
4.00
|
Computer Science
|
F
|
Stephan Soghomonian
|
SMU
|
So.
|
3.90
|
Finance
|
F
|
Sergi Solans Ormo
|
UCLA
|
So.
|
3.85
|
International Development Studies
|
F
|
Daniel Burko
|
Hofstra University
|
Gr.
|
3.86/4.00
|
Finance
Third Team
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
School
|
Yr.
|
GPA
|
Major
|
GK
|
Tomas Hut
|
Syracuse University
|
Gr.
|
3.88/3.88
|
Creative Leadership
|
D
|
Noah De Blasis
|
University of Louisville
|
So.
|
4.00
|
Business Administration
|
D
|
Tim Brdaric
|
Syracuse University
|
Gr.
|
3.80/3.80
|
Entrepreneurship & Emerging Enterprises
|
D
|
Ricky Schissler
|
UMBC
|
Sr.
|
4.00
|
Media & Communication Studies
|
D
|
Agustin Resch
|
Seton Hall University
|
Sr.
|
3.87
|
Finance
|
M
|
University of Virginia
|
Sr.
|
3.70
|
Commerce
|
F
|
Aidan Payne
|
NC State
|
Sr.
|
4.00
|
Accounting
|
F
|
Joschi Schelb
|
Rutgers University
|
Jr.
|
4.00
|
Economics
|
F
|
Ulfur Bjornsson
|
Duke University
|
Jr.
|
3.68
|
Sociology
CSC Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Marcus Caldeira, West Virginia University