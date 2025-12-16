Umberto Pelà Earns CSC All-America HonorsUmberto Pelà Earns CSC All-America Honors

Virginia senior midfielder Umberto Pelà has been named to the 2025 Academic All-America Men’s Soccer Third Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior midfielder Umberto Pelà has been named to the 2025 Academic All-America Men’s Soccer Third Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced Tuesday (Dec. 16).

Pelà becomes the third Cavalier to be named to a CSC Academic All-America team, and the first since men’s soccer was added as its own category in 2001-02. He joins Mike Fisher (1996, 1997) and Andrly Shapowal (1997) as the only Virginia players to receive the honor. Fisher was twice named Academic All-American of the Year.

A second-team All-America and second team All-ACC selection, Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.

To be eligible for CSC Academic All-America, student athletes must be at least a sophomore, have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and compete in 90 percent of the institution’s matches.

2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Teams
First Team

Pos.

Name

School

Yr.

GPA

Major

GK

Andrew Samuels

Princeton University

Jr.

3.88

Public & International Affairs

D

Will Cleary

Stanford University

Sr.

4.00

Management Science & Engineering

D

Wyatt Lewis

University of Notre Dame

Jr.

3.99

Economics

D

Bjorn Nikolajewski

St. John's University

Gr.

4.00/4.00

Sports Management (G)

D

Kamran Acito

Duke University

Gr.

3.79

Political Science

M

Zach Bohane

Stanford University

Sr.

4.00

Science, Technology & Society

M

Richie Aman

University of Washington

Sr.

3.91

Psychology

M

Alessandro Arlotti

Duke University

Gr.

3.82/3.83

Management Studies (G)

M

Aidan Semelsberger

University of Denver

Sr.

3.92

Accounting

F

Fletcher Bank

Stanford University

Gr.

4.00

Science, Technology & Society

F

Marcus Caldeira

West Virginia University

Sr.

4.00

Finance

F

Andrew Schug

U.S. Naval Academy

Sr.

3.97

Robotics & Control Engineering

 Second Team

Pos.

Name

School

Yr.

GPA

Major

GK

Josh Caron

High Point University

Jr.

3.94

Finance

D

Giuliano Fravolini-Whitchurch

Princeton University

Sr.

3.85

Economics

D

Nikola Markovic

NC State

So.

3.72

Finance

D

Sam Bjork

Seton Hall University

Gr.

4.00/4.00

Finance (G)

D

Jake Shannon

UNCW

Sr.

3.80

Business Administration

M

David Garcia Gallego

Sacred Heart University

Sr.

3.89

Business Analytics

M

Cam Wilkerson

University of California

Sr.

3.63

American Studies

M

Daniel D'Ippolito

Fordham University

Sr.

3.68

Applied Accounting & Finance

M

David Krumov

Bucknell University

Jr.

4.00

Computer Science

F

Stephan Soghomonian

SMU

So.

3.90

Finance

F

Sergi Solans Ormo

UCLA

So.

3.85

International Development Studies

F

Daniel Burko

Hofstra University

Gr.

3.86/4.00

Finance

Third Team

Pos.

Name

School

Yr.

GPA

Major

GK

Tomas Hut

Syracuse University

Gr.

3.88/3.88

Creative Leadership

D

Noah De Blasis

University of Louisville

So.

4.00

Business Administration

D

Tim Brdaric

Syracuse University

Gr.

3.80/3.80

Entrepreneurship & Emerging Enterprises

D

Ricky Schissler

UMBC

Sr.

4.00

Media & Communication Studies

D

Agustin Resch

Seton Hall University

Sr.

3.87

Finance

M

Umberto Pelà

University of Virginia

Sr.

3.70

Commerce

F

Aidan Payne

NC State

Sr.

4.00

Accounting

F

Joschi Schelb

Rutgers University

Jr.

4.00

Economics

F

Ulfur Bjornsson

Duke University

Jr.

3.68

Sociology

CSC Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Marcus Caldeira, West Virginia University

 