Umberto Pelà Earns CSC All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior midfielder Umberto Pelà has been named a to the 2025 Academic All-America Men’s Soccer Third Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced Tuesday (Dec. 16).
Pelà becomes the third Cavalier to be named to a CSC Academic All-America team, and the first since men’s soccer was added as its own category in 2001-02. He joins Mike Fisher (1996, 1997) and Andrly Shapowal (1997) as the only Virginia players to receive the honor. Fisher was twice named Academic All-American of the Year.
A second-team All-America and second team All-ACC selection, Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.
To be eligible for CSC Academic All-America, student athletes must be at least a sophomore, have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and compete in 90 percent of the institution’s matches.
2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Teams
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|GK
|Andrew Samuels
|Princeton University
|Jr.
|3.88
|Public & International Affairs
|D
|Will Cleary
|Stanford University
|Sr.
|4.00
|Management Science & Engineering
|D
|Wyatt Lewis
|University of Notre Dame
|Jr.
|3.99
|Economics
|D
|Bjorn Nikolajewski
|St. John’s University
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Sports Management (G)
|D
|Kamran Acito
|Duke University
|Gr.
|3.79
|Political Science
|M
|Zach Bohane
|Stanford University
|Sr.
|4.00
|Science, Technology & Society
|M
|Richie Aman
|University of Washington
|Sr.
|3.91
|Psychology
|M
|Alessandro Arlotti
|Duke University
|Gr.
|3.82/3.83
|Management Studies (G)
|M
|Aidan Semelsberger
|University of Denver
|Sr.
|3.92
|Accounting
|F
|Fletcher Bank
|Stanford University
|Gr.
|4.00
|Science, Technology & Society
|F
|Marcus Caldeira
|West Virginia University
|Sr.
|4.00
|Finance
|F
|Andrew Schug
|U.S. Naval Academy
|Sr.
|3.97
|Robotics & Control Engineering
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|GK
|Josh Caron
|High Point University
|Jr.
|3.94
|Finance
|D
|Giuliano Fravolini-Whitchurch
|Princeton University
|Sr.
|3.85
|Economics
|D
|Nikola Markovic
|NC State
|So.
|3.72
|Finance
|D
|Sam Bjork
|Seton Hall University
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Finance (G)
|D
|Jake Shannon
|UNCW
|Sr.
|3.80
|Business Administration
|M
|David Garcia Gallego
|Sacred Heart University
|Sr.
|3.89
|Business Analytics
|M
|Cam Wilkerson
|University of California
|Sr.
|3.63
|American Studies
|M
|Daniel D’Ippolito
|Fordham University
|Sr.
|3.68
|Applied Accounting & Finance
|M
|David Krumov
|Bucknell University
|Jr.
|4.00
|Computer Science
|F
|Stephan Soghomonian
|SMU
|So.
|3.90
|Finance
|F
|Sergi Solans Ormo
|UCLA
|So.
|3.85
|International Development Studies
|F
|Daniel Burko
|Hofstra University
|Gr.
|3.86/4.00
|Finance
Third Team
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|GK
|Tomas Hut
|Syracuse University
|Gr.
|3.88/3.88
|Creative Leadership
|D
|Noah De Blasis
|University of Louisville
|So.
|4.00
|Business Administration
|D
|Tim Brdaric
|Syracuse University
|Gr.
|3.80/3.80
|Entrepreneurship & Emerging Enterprises
|D
|Ricky Schissler
|UMBC
|Sr.
|4.00
|Media & Communication Studies
|D
|Agustin Resch
|Seton Hall University
|Sr.
|3.87
|Finance
|M
|Umberto Pelà
|University of Virginia
|Sr.
|3.70
|Commerce
|F
|Aidan Payne
|NC State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Accounting
|F
|Joschi Schelb
|Rutgers University
|Jr.
|4.00
|Economics
|F
|Ulfur Bjornsson
|Duke University
|Jr.
|3.68
|Sociology
CSC Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Marcus Caldeira, West Virginia University