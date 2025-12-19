Family Bragging Rights at Stake at JPJ

Chris Knoche, who played for Gary Williams at American University in Washington, D.C., later spent seven seasons as head coach at his alma mater. His daughter, though, never seriously considered following her dad into coaching.

“I love basketball,” Kelsey said. “I loved playing. I understand the game. But I don't see it at that level that coaches do. That's just a little bit higher, and it’s too much for me. I don't have much interest in that.”

Growing up around basketball, Kelsey couldn’t help learning about the sport. “Just being in the car with me,” her father said, “going to Maryland games where I would be on the phone doing a radio interview or talking to the other radio teams or coaches about Maryland and the personnel and what they run and things like that. And I think there's a certain amount of osmosis that comes with those car rides. When you're young like that, you just sort of absorb all that.”

Chris was still at American when Kelsey was born, “but she would have no recollection of me coaching [there],” he said. “In fact, the only recollection she would have of me coaching would be of me coaching her travel teams and her AAU teams, which I did. And I went into it begrudgingly, and it was probably the most fun I ever had coaching basketball. She's got some stories, very few of which are actually true. She recollects—or she will tell you that she remembers—me getting thrown out of a game. I don't remember that at all.”

Her father “started coaching us when I was in fifth grade,” Kelsey said. “So he coached fifth through eighth grade. He won coach of the year when I was in fifth grade, and then I think all of the other coaches in the league figured out what he used to do. And they were like, ‘Wait, we shouldn't have voted for him.’ But it was a lot of fun. There were definitely nights where we came home from practice not speaking to each other. It was an adjustment for him coaching girls.”

The team was called the Turnpike Terps.

“My friends still tell stories and laugh about things my dad did,” Kelsey said, “and the biggest story that we disagree on is when he was ejected from a summer league game. I remember it like it was yesterday. I couldn't tell you the name of the gym, but I could tell you what it looked like. I could tell you what happened, all of that. It was toward the end of the game, so the [official] was like, ‘You're out.’ ”

Kelsey, who played basketball through her junior year at Annandale High School, said her dad “definitely taught us all some new words. You just can't turn it off. It's just how he is. I still have to convert them, but I have some old VHS tapes of him coaching those teams. We watched them a couple years ago. It's funny just to watch him on the sidelines. You can't turn it off when you coach, and so it's so serious.”

Kelsey met Odom when he was head coach at UMBC and would bring his sons to summer basketball camps at Maryland.

“I ran all of our registration, all the back-end stuff,” she said, “and so we would always talk and go through everything. He was just a super nice guy. This was probably three summers in a row, but it was never one of those things where when I was talking to him I was thinking that he might give me a job some day. He was coach at UMBC, and I was at Maryland.”

In July 2021, however, one of Kelsey’s former colleagues called to see if she would be interested in working as director of ops for Odom at Utah State. “I was like, ‘Where’s Utah State?’ ” she recalled, laughing. “That was my first reaction.”

When she spoke about the position with Odom, he invited her to visit the campus in Logan, Utah. She figured she had nothing to lose. “I was just at a point where there was nowhere for me to go at Maryland. Or as my dad told me when I was debating it, I was dating a guy who wouldn't propose. So I ended up going out there, and it was beautiful. I mean, unbelievable.”

Professionally, “it was probably a no-brainer, but I debated it,” Kelsey said. “There were a lot of agonizing days of back and forth, and I asked Coach for some extra time multiple times.”

Everyone she talked to about Odom “had really positive things to say about him,” Kelsey said, and she took a leap of faith and accepted the position. “Once I committed to it, I think I probably felt a little bit better than I did in the beginning of the decision period. But ultimately, I would have never guessed that taking that job would lead me to two jobs in my home state. That part's crazy.”

After two seasons at Utah State, Odom and most of his staffers moved to VCU, where his first team went 24-14 and his second finished 28-7.

For Chris Knoche, a basketball lifer, it’s rewarding to see his daughter working with a coach for whom he has such great respect.

“I met Ryan initially when he was on Jeff Jones' staff at AU,” Chris said, “and obviously, I've known Dave, his father, for a much longer time than that. But Ryan and I crossed paths.”

When Odom’s UMBC teams played Maryland, “I would interview him for our pre-game show and things like that,” Chris said. “It’s funny. [Last weekend] I was talking with Dusty May from Michigan in the Michigan locker room, and I had the same vibe from Dusty May that I get from Ryan Odom. They are both refreshingly human for college basketball coaches. They've got the right perspective, and they certainly have the right command.”

As for his daughter, “I think that it's really cool the job she's got,” Chris said. “She's one of the select few women in the country who have positions like this. And I know I'm not objective, but she's incredibly capable.”

