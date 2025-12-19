Family Bragging Rights at Stake at JPJ

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The visiting radio crews no longer sit courtside for men’s basketball games at John Paul Jones Arena, and so Kelsey Knoche won’t see her father, Chris, when she looks to her right Saturday night.
“It’ll be harder to make eye contact with him up top,” Kelsey said, “which is probably a good thing.”
The Knoches don’t often find themselves on opposing sides, but that’ll be the case when No. 23 UVA (9-1) hosts Maryland (6-5) at JPJ. Kelsey is in her first year as Virginia’s director of operations, and Chris is in his 26th year as the analyst on radio broadcasts of Maryland games.
That’s not the only Knoche-related storyline in this match-up of former ACC rivals. Kelsey, who grew up in Northern Virginia, served as a ball girl at Terrapin home games in the early 2000s and later attended (and graduated from) Maryland. She still hasn’t forgiven her parents for not letting her attend the Terps’ final game at Cole Field House, a 112-92 win over Virginia on March 3, 2002.
The game started at 9 p.m., which was too late for someone her age, her parents decided.
“The lines you draw are arbitrary, I suppose, but I drew a line there and didn't let her go,” Chris said. “And she’s still chafed about that.”
Kelsey’s boss at UVA, Ryan Odom, lived in Charlottesville for seven years as a boy. Odom’s father, Dave, was an assistant coach on Terry Holland’s staff, and Ryan spent many happy hours in the company of players like Ralph Sampson, Jeff Jones, Jim Miller and Ricky Stokes.
“How Coach Odom talks about the guys who were here when he was a kid is how I feel about a lot of those guys [at Maryland],” Kelsey said, “like Steve Blake and Juan Dixon. There are multiple pictures of me as a kid with Steve Blake.”
Before leaving in 2021 to become director of operations and external relations for Odom at Utah State, Kelsey spent 10 years working for head coach Mark Turgeon in the Maryland men’s basketball program: the first four as a student operations assistant and the next six, after her graduation in 2015, as assistant coordinator.
Her ties to her alma mater, then, run deep, and she’s heard from Maryland partisans this week about the game at JPJ. But it’s been five-plus years since she left College Park, Md., and that can be an eternity in college athletics.
“I think the big thing now is I've been gone for so long,” Kelsey said.
Maryland has changed head coaches twice since she left in 2021, Kelsey noted, “and so there are so few people left in the department from when I was there. But I've heard from the people who are. I've heard from donors. I've heard from some of those folks and just kind of my general group chat of people that I used to work with.”
When UVA and Maryland announced in September 2024 that they would meet four times this decade—in Charlottesville in 2025-26 and 2027-28 and in College Park in 2026-27 and 2028-29—Kelsey was director of operations for Odom at VCU, and the news didn’t affect her personally.
But when Odom left VCU for UVA after the 2024-25 season, bringing most of his staff with him to Charlottesville, the renewal of the rivalry took on new meaning for the Knoches.
“It was definitely one of the first things that crossed my mind,” Kelsey said.
“It just meant a little more trash talk,” Chris said, laughing.
Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014-15—Kelsey’s senior year of college—and this will be the programs’ first meeting since Nov. 28, 2018, when UVA won 76-71 in College Park. The series dates back to Jan. 24, 1913, when Virginia defeated Maryland 65-1 in Charlottesville, and they’ve met more than 180 times in all.
“I think that the whole notion of border wars in college, you don't see them anymore,” Chris said. “I’m all for the resumption of the rivalry.”
The Wahoos have won eight of their past nine games with the Terps, a stretch that started late in the 2010-11 season.
“My actual tenure working at Maryland was very much dominated by Virginia,” Kelsey said.