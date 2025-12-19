No. 23 Cavaliers Renew Rivalry with Maryland Saturday NightNo. 23 Cavaliers Renew Rivalry with Maryland Saturday Night
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

No. 23 Cavaliers Renew Rivalry with Maryland Saturday Night

No. 23 Virginia (9-1) hosts former ACC rival Maryland (6-5) in non-conference action on Saturday, Dec. 20. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 23 Virginia (9-1) hosts former ACC rival Maryland (6-5) in non-conference action on Saturday, Dec. 20. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

  • No. 23 UVA meets Maryland for the first time since 2018-19.
  • UVA is 6-0 at John Paul Jones Arena and 110-11 in non-league action at JPJ since 2009-10.
  • UVA has scored 80 or more points in nine games, most since nine during the Cavaliers’ championship season in 2018-19.
  • The Cavaliers are averaging 87.1 points, second-most in school history (89.8 ppg in 1954-55).
  • UVA is 21st in NET rating and 24th in kenpom.com rankings.
  • Maryland’s Elijah Saunders played at Virginia in 2024-25.
  • UVA Director of Basketball Operations Kelsey Knoche is the daughter of Maryland radio broadcaster Chris Knoche.

Tickets

  • Single-game, group and mini-plan tickets are on sale at uvatix.com. The four-game mini-plan features the choice of Maryland or North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and two additional games of the fan’s choice. The six-game mini-plan features the choice of Maryland or North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and four additional games of the fan’s choice.
  • The Landing, UVA's premium group space in JPJ Arena, is available to reserve for home games during the 2025-26 season. Please contact the ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821 for more information.

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Maryland game will be televised on ESPN and streamed on ESPN.com/watch.
  • The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

  • Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.
  • He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.
  • VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.
  • UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).
  • Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.
  • Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.
  • Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

All-Time vs. Maryland

  • Virginia is 76-107 all-time vs. Maryland, including a 76-71 road win in the last meeting in 2018-19, in a series that dates back to 1912-13.
  • UVA has won eight of the last nine meetings.
  • The Cavaliers are 46-41 vs. the Terrapins in Charlottesville, including a three-game win streak at John Paul Jones Arena.
  • UVA has won eight of the last nine meetings and has scored 76 points in each of the last two contests.

Last Time vs. The Terrapins

  • Kyle Guy had a game-high 18 points to lead then No. 4 Virginia to a 76-71 win at then-No. 24 Maryland in an ACC/B1G Challenge game on Nov. 28, 2018.
  • Ty Jerome added 17 points and De’Andre Hunter chipped in 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.
  • Jack Salt added 12 points and seven rebounds.
  • UVA built a 17-point lead, but Maryland sliced the margin down to four before a Jerome 3-pointer with 2:50 left.
  • The Cavaliers sank 10 of 22 3-pointers and tied a school record with two turnovers.
  • Anthony Cowan led Maryland with 15 points.

Last Time Out

  • Sam Lewis tallied 15 points to lead No. 24 Virginia to an 84-60 home win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 9.
  • Thijs De Ridder added 13 points and fellow rookie Chance Mallory added 10 points, six steals and five assists for UVA.
  • UVA drilled 11 3-pointers en route to a 46-32 halftime lead.
  • UVA had a season-high 11 steals and a season-low 32 boards.

Virginia Standard

  • The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,
    • We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

New Kids on The Block

  • Newcomers Johann Grünloh and Ugonna Onyenso provide elite rim protection for UVA.
  • UVA ranks third nationally in blocks (7.1 bpg), highlighted by Onyenso’s eight-block effort vs. Butler and Grünloh’s seven-block effort vs. NC Central.
  • Grünloh ranks ninth nationally with 2.9 blocks per game, while Onyenso is 11th at 2.8 bpg.
  • Grünloh’s seven blocks vs. NC Central were most by a Cavalier freshman since Jason Clark’s eight vs. VMI on Jan. 24, 2002.
  • Onyenso’s eight blocks vs. Butler were the most by a Cavalier since Jay Huff’s 10 vs. Duke on Feb. 29, 2020.
  • Grünloh has two or more blocks in eight games, while Onyenso has multiple blocks in six games.

Crash The Glass

  • UVA ranks 23rd in offensive rebounds (14.5 rpg) and rebound margin (10.2), and 24th in rebounds (42 rpg).
  • UVA is 8-0 when out-rebounding its opponent.
  • The Cavaliers have 49 or more rebounds in four games, out-rebounding Hampton (49-25), NCCU (48-34), Rider (49-32), Marshall (38-35) and Northwestern (49-25).
  • UVA has 20 or more offensive rebounds in three games, including 20 or more in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since November of 2007 (25 at Penn and 20 against Seton Hall).

Let it Fly

  • Virginia is averaging a school-record 27.5 3-point attempts per game, surpassing 22.7 in 2007-08.
  • UVA ranks 13th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (40%) and 27th in effective shooting percentage (.580).
  • UVA’s 40 percent (110 of 270) 3-point shooting percentage ranks second on UVA’s single-season list (40.3% in 2015-16).
  • UVA has shot 30 or more 3-pointers in three contests.
  • UVA attempted 30 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since March of 2021 (Syracuse and Ohio).
  • UVA’s 36 3-point attempts vs. NC Central were its most since 38 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 10, 2018.
    • UVA has made 11 of more 3-pointers in seven games, including a season-high 15 vs. Queens.
  • UVA had a school-record eight players make at least one 3-pointer in its win at Texas on Dec. 3.
  • In 2025-26, Devin Tillis (54.5%), Jacari White (50.9%), Chance Mallory (48.4%), Thijs DeRidder (42.3%), Dallin Hall (41.4%) and Sam Lewis (40%) are UVA’s 3-point shooting leaders.
  • White set a UVA record with 12 consecutive made 3-pointers during a three-game stretch from Nov. 28-Dec. 6.
  • White leads the team with 27 3-pointers, while Malik Thomas and Mallory each have 15.

On The Horizon

  • No. 23 Virginia hosts American in non-conference play on Monday, Dec. 22. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

 