Rouse Signs With NWSL’s Kansas City Current

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia graduate defender Laney Rouse has signed a professional contract with the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League it was announced by the organization on Friday (Dec. 19).

Kansas City are the reigning Shield winners for the NWSL after posting a 21-3-2 record in the 2025 season and claimed the top seed in the NWSL playoffs. Kansas City advanced to the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs a year ago. The Current also finished as runner up in 2022 with an appearance in the championship game of the NWSL playoffs in the franchise’s second season.



An All-America and All-ACC selection in 2025, Rouse helped the Cavaliers post 13 shutouts on the season as Virginia reached a ranking of No. 1 nationally and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on the way to the Round of 16. She helped the Cavaliers post regular-season shutouts of No. 9 Penn State and West Virginia, and Rouse tallied a goal and an assist in the team’s win over No. 2 Duke.



In the 2025 postseason, Rouse helped Virginia post a shutout of No. 6 Florida State in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament that snapped a streak of 70 consecutive games in which the Seminoles had scored a goal. She helped the Cavaliers post another shutout of Penn State in the second round and assisted on a goal in the Round of 16 matchup with No. 13 Washington.



Virginia posted 55 shutouts throughout her six-year career as Rouse played 97 games played and logged 6,632 minutes on the back line. She helped Virginia advanced to the College Cup as a freshman in the 2020 campaign and the NCAA quarterfinals in the 2022 season. She tallied a pair of goals and seven assists in that time. Virginia claimed the 2021 ACC regular-season title in her sophomore season.



ROUSE ON SIGNING WITH KANSAS CITY

“I am so grateful for the time I’ve spent at UVA. The staff, the environment and my teammates have really shaped me and helped me grow on the field, but also in life. It has been so tough saying goodbye to a program and people I hold so close to my heart, but I am so excited to be able to advance my career into the professional arena. I am so thankful for every person at UVA who helped me fulfill the dream I’ve had since I was a little girl. Hoos forever!”



VIRGINIA HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON ON ROUSE

“From the moment she came to Virginia, Laney has worked so hard to reach her goal of playing at the professional level. She has fought through her share of adversity but has never wavered in terms of her commitment to our team and her development. She is a tremendous player, student and leader, but she is an even better person. We could not be more excited for Laney and are confident she will endear herself to everyone in Kansas City the same way she has done here in Virginia.”



KANSAS CITY GENERAL MANGER RYAN DELL ON ROUSE

“A fearless defender, Laney’s progression each year has been remarkable. We know she will take her game to the next level in Kansas City while playing alongside other elite players and learning from our world-class technical staff. Her time with the U.S. Youth National Team plus her experience at one of the top college soccer programs will bolster our roster. Laney checks every box: athletic ability, competitive fire and work ethic, making her a valuable addition to our club.”



