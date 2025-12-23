Dawn Staley On Grounds: Photo Gallery

Virginia women's basketball legend Dawn Staley returned to Grounds Monday (Dec. 22). Staley, who played at UVA from 1988-92, attended numerous UVA athletic events, including football practice and its men's basketball game against American at John Paul Jones Arena, where Staley's No. 24 jersey hangs in the rafters. She was also reunited with her former head coach Debbie Ryan, who joined Staley courtside at Monday's basketball game.

During her playing career in Charlottesville, Staley guided UVA to three consecutive Final Four appearanes, including the 1991 national championship game, and named the national player of the year in both 1991 and 1992.