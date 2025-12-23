Dawn Staley On Grounds: Photo GalleryDawn Staley On Grounds: Photo Gallery
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Dawn Staley On Grounds: Photo Gallery

by Jamie Holt
Dawn Staley

Dawn Staley

Virginia women's basketball legend Dawn Staley returned to Grounds Monday (Dec. 22). Staley, who played at UVA from 1988-92, attended numerous UVA athletic events, including football practice and its men's basketball game against American at John Paul Jones Arena, where Staley's No. 24 jersey hangs in the rafters. She was also reunited with her former head coach Debbie Ryan, who joined Staley courtside at Monday's basketball game.

During her playing career in Charlottesville, Staley guided UVA to three consecutive Final Four appearanes, including the 1991 national championship game, and named the national player of the year in both 1991 and 1992.

📸 Photo Gallery

0014_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Debbie Ryan, Athletics Director Carla Williams, and Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0019_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0018_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley and Head Coach Ryan Odom during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the American Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0017_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0016_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley and Head Coach Tony Elliott during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0007_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0006_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley and Head Coach Tony Elliott during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0030_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the American Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0029_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0027_20251222_Dawn Staley Gallery
0028_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, Dawn Staley, Athletics Director Carla Williams, and Head Coach Ryan Odom during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the American Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0026_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0025_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley, Head Coach Tony Elliott, and The Virginia Football Team during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0023_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Debbie Ryan and Dawn Staley during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the American Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0024_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley and Head Coach Tony Elliott during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0022_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley and Head Coach Tony Elliott during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0021_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0015_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Debbie Ryan and Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0014_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Debbie Ryan, Athletics Director Carla Williams, and Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0013_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley and Head Coach Tony Elliott during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0012_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the American Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0010_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Head Coach Tony Elliott, Debbie Ryan, and Dawn Staley during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the American Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0011_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0008_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Debbie Ryan, Athletics Director Carla Williams, and Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0009_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the American Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0005_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley and Athletics Director Carla Williams during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the American Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0001_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the American Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0004_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Athletics Director Carla Williams and Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0003_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Debbie Ryan, Athletics Director Carla Williams, and Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
0002_20251222_Dawn Staley GalleryCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 22 - Dawn Staley during a visit in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics