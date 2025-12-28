Cavaliers Set for ACC Home Opener Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (9-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to host its ACC home opener against SMU (7-6, 0-1 ACC) on Monday (Dec. 29). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Dark Mode Giveaway
The first 1,000 fans at JPJ will receive a free Dark Mode T-Shirt. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Dark mode activated ☾— Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) December 28, 2025
🎟️ https://t.co/pTpBI9wUn2#GoHoos 🔹⚔️🔸 #GNSL pic.twitter.com/0KNLC1wvkD
Tickets Available
- Single-game tickets and Cav Pass mini plans are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.
- The Mini Cav Pass Voucher option is available starting at five vouchers for $55 with the option to add more for $11 each. Vouchers may be redeemed 48 hours prior to tip-off for any regular-season home game with the exception of matchups against NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Exchanges are online only and must be completed prior to tipoff.
Broadcast Information
- Monday’s game be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers are set to host SMU at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday (Dec. 29) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Virginia is averaging 79.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 55.2 ppg.
- The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.8 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.1 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,002-567 (.638) record.
Last Time Out
- Kymora Johnson drilled a UVA record 10 three-pointers on her way to a career-high 41-point performance, the second-most of any player in program history in an 88-53 win over Winthrop (Dec. 20).
- Johnson went 15-for-20 on the day including 10-for-13 from three. She also pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists.
- Paris Clark poured in 11 points of her own to go with a JPJ record 12 assists and nine rebounds to come just one short of her first career triple double.
- The Cavaliers matched a season-high 28 assist that also sets an arena record. UVA outrebounded Winthrop 47-27 while shooting 52 percent (34-65) and holding the Eagles to just 30 percent (18-59).
Johnson Named ACC Player of the Week
- Kymora Johnson was named ACC Player of the Week for games played between December 15-21.
- She received the award for the first time and becomes the first Cavalier to be named ACC Player of the Week since Jocelyn Willoughby was recognized on Jan. 13, 2020.
- Johnson was also mentioned in the Associated Press’ Players of the Week for Week Seven
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.9
- Virginia ranks 15th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.4 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 39 offensive boards on the season.
Dropping Dimes
- The Cavaliers rank second in NCAA Division I with 8.0 blocks per game, a mark that leads the ACC
- The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in three different games this season (Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 14 blocks on the season. Five different Cavaliers have recorded double-figures in blocks on the season.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they host Clemson on Jan. 1. Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).