Cavaliers Set for ACC Home Opener Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (9-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to host its ACC home opener against SMU (7-6, 0-1 ACC) on Monday (Dec. 29). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Dark Mode Giveaway

The first 1,000 fans at JPJ will receive a free Dark Mode T-Shirt. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets Available

Single-game tickets and Cav Pass mini plans are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.

The Mini Cav Pass Voucher option is available starting at five vouchers for $55 with the option to add more for $11 each. Vouchers may be redeemed 48 hours prior to tip-off for any regular-season home game with the exception of matchups against NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Exchanges are online only and must be completed prior to tipoff.

Broadcast Information

Monday’s game be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Virginia is averaging 79.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 55.2 ppg.

The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.8 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.1 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,002-567 (.638) record.

Last Time Out

Kymora Johnson drilled a UVA record 10 three-pointers on her way to a career-high 41-point performance, the second-most of any player in program history in an 88-53 win over Winthrop (Dec. 20).

Johnson went 15-for-20 on the day including 10-for-13 from three. She also pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists.

Paris Clark poured in 11 points of her own to go with a JPJ record 12 assists and nine rebounds to come just one short of her first career triple double.

The Cavaliers matched a season-high 28 assist that also sets an arena record. UVA outrebounded Winthrop 47-27 while shooting 52 percent (34-65) and holding the Eagles to just 30 percent (18-59).

Johnson Named ACC Player of the Week

Kymora Johnson was named ACC Player of the Week for games played between December 15-21.

She received the award for the first time and becomes the first Cavalier to be named ACC Player of the Week since Jocelyn Willoughby was recognized on Jan. 13, 2020.

Johnson was also mentioned in the Associated Press’ Players of the Week for Week Seven

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.9

Virginia ranks 15th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.4 offensive rebounds per game

Amanze leads the team with 39 offensive boards on the season.

Block Party

The Cavaliers rank second in NCAA Division I with 7.8 blocks per game, a mark that leads the ACC

The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in three different games this season (Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 14 blocks on the season. Five different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

