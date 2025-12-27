Hoos Cap Record-Setting Season With Gator Bowl Win

Hoos Cap Record-Setting Season With Gator Bowl WinHoos Cap Record-Setting Season With Gator Bowl Win

Tony Elliott hoists the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl trophy

Highlights: No. 20/19 Virginia 13, No. 25 Missouri 7

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A month after hoisting the Commonwealth Cup in the jubilant home locker room at Scott Stadium, Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott lifted another prize in triumph late Saturday night: the trophy awarded to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl champion.

In its first bowl appearance since 2019, No. 20 UVA defeated No. 25 Missouri 13-7 at EverBank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. In doing so, the Cavaliers made history.

“Welcome to the 11-win club,” Elliott told his players. “That’s history. That’s legacy, and it’s not easy to leave a legacy.”

The 11 victories are the most ever by a UVA team. Only twice have the Wahoos reached the 10-win mark: in 1989 and then this season, their fourth under Elliott. Not bad for a group that, in the media’s preseason poll, was picked to finish 14th out of the ACC’s 17 teams.

“It’s been a special year,” Elliott said. “It's been a fun group to coach. They believed when everyone around them told them not to. A lot of folks said they weren't good enough to get to this point. But what they learned is it's always about being inside-out. It's never about what people say on the outside. It's all about what you believe.”

For the Hoos (11-3), it was a fitting ending to a season marked by close games. Virginia went to overtime four times and won three of those games, and the Gator Bowl produced more fourth-quarter drama.

With less than two minutes to play, the Hoos had the ball, and a first down would have sealed the win for them. But they ended up punting from near midfield, and Mizzou (8-5) drove to the Cavaliers’ 21-yard line in the final minute. Four straight incompletions followed, however, and Virginia took over with one second on the clock. In victory formation, quarterback Chandler Morris took the snap and kneeled down, and the celebration was on.

Morris, who joined the program in January as a graduate transfer, was the named MVP of the Gator Bowl. He completed 25 of 38 passes for 198 yards, with no interceptions. On third down, Morris was 10-for-10 passing.

“This is my favorite team I've ever been a part of,” said Morris, who also has played at Oklahoma, TCU and North Texas, “and I'm not just saying that because we won a lot of games this year. It truly was. You go in the locker room, everybody really does love each other. They're really feeling for each other.”

No matter the outcome of the Gator Bowl, this would have been remembered as a breakthrough year for Virginia, which finished the regular season atop the ACC standings. But the victory over a strong SEC opponent stamped 2025 as an unforgettable season for a program that hadn’t won a bowl game since 2018.

“It ended the right way,” said UVA safety Antonio Clary, who’s from Jacksonville. “I can't even describe the feeling that I'm feeling right now. Just being bowl champions in my hometown and my last game in college, man, you just can't ask for anything better.”

Clary, who enrolled at Virginia in 2019, was among the standouts on a defense that held Missouri to 260 yards. The Tigers were 3 of 12 on third-down conversions and 0 for 3 on fourth down. UVA held Mizzou (8-5) scoreless for the final 56 minutes and 56 seconds of the game.

In the locker room afterward, Elliott saluted the members of defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s unit. “After that opening drive, you shut ‘em down,” Elliott said.

Missouri had the ball first and needed only five plays to march 74 yards for a touchdown. The first of UVA senior Will Bettridge’s two field goals, a 42-yarder, made it 7-3 early in the second quarter, and that was still the score at the half.

The second half belonged to the Cavaliers, who took their first lead with 4:53 left in the third quarter with an epic drive that included two fourth-down conversions. Tailback Harrison Waylee took a direct snap and bulled across the goal for a 2-yard touchdown, capping a 19-play possession that took 10 minutes and 7 seconds off the clock and ranks as the second-longest drive in program history.

Bettridge’s PAT made it 10-7, and he added three more points late in the third quarter with a 39-yard field goal that gave him a program record. In 2003, Connor Hughes made 23 field goals, a single-season record at UVA that Bettridge broke Saturday night. A senior from Miami, Bettridge finished the season with 24 field goals and now ranks second in career scoring at Virginia with 317 points.

Opt-outs and injuries left UVA short-handed at several positions. The Cavaliers were missing their leading rusher (J’Mari Taylor), their leading receiver (Trell Harris) and their top linebacker (Kam Robinson), and others who didn’t play against Mizzou included linebacker Maddox Marcellus, wide receivers Jayden Thomas and Dillon Newton-Short and defensive backs Christian Charles, Jordan Robinson and Ja’son Prevard.

All season long, though, Elliott and his staff have preached the importance of staying ready, and improbable heroes emerged Saturday night for the Cavaliers, starting with wideout Eli Wood, who joined the program as a walk-on in 2022.

Wood finished with career highs in catches (four) and receiving yards (71) and made a pivotal play on special teams. On fourth-and-8 from Missouri’s 43 early in the fourth quarter, Morris took a shotgun snap and, instead of passing or running, delivered a textbook pooch punt that landed inside the 10. As the ball approached the goal line, Wood dived to knock it back, and another UVA wideout, Cam Ross, downed it at the 2.

“Eli has been the glue for that wide receiver room,” Elliott said. “He's played every position for us. You can't get rid of him. He's going to keep finding a way to get himself on the field. Made some huge plays for us.”

With Taylor, the only Cavalier to make the All-ACC first team, not in uniform, Waylee carried a season-high 20 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. More unexpected was the contribution of true freshman Xay Davis, who began the season as Virginia’s No. 5 tailback. Against Missouri, Davis ran 12 times for 41 yards.

“I'm proud of Xay Davis, a guy that hadn't seen much action,” Elliott said, “and now you're thrown into a playoff-caliber game and getting your first real carries and significant minutes. There's other guys who stepped up too, throughout the team.

“To get to where we want to go as a program, to be able to play in games like this, win games like this, it's all about the next man up.”

Safety Devin Neal and linebacker Landon Danley, who started in Marcellus’ absence, had 10 tackles apiece to lead Virginia. Clary added seven stops and deflected a pass that cornerback Emmanuel Karnley intercepted. That takeaway set up Bettridge’s second field goal.

“In a game like this, scheme is important, field position is important, ball security is important,” Elliott said, “but at the end of the day it's going to come down to a will to win. I think that's what you saw from our guys.”

Postgame Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

Virginia Team Notes 

  • Virginia set a school record for wins in a season with its 11th of the year. Only one other team (1989) in program history has won 10 or more games. 
  • With the win, UVA is now one of 14 FBS teams with at least 11 wins this season. 
  • Virginia’s six-win improvement from 2024 (5-7) to 2025 (11-3) is the largest overall win improvement from year-to-year in its 136-year history.
  • The program earned its 699th all-time win. UVA’s first season of football was 1888.
  • UVA’s 13 points scored are its fewest in a win since Sept. 9, 2006, in a 13-12 overtime win over Wyoming. The Cavaliers had lost their last 41 games only scoring 13 points or less.
  • Virginia won its seventh game of the season while ranked in the AP poll. The last time UVA had six or more wins while ranked in the AP Top-25 was in 2004, when it was ranked in every game that year. 
  • The victory is the second over an AP Top-25 opponent this season. The last time UVA had two Top-25 wins was in 2011.
  • The win was also UVA’s first-ever in the Gator Bowl, this year sponsored by TaxSlayer. UVA improved to 1-2 at EverBank Stadium after previously falling 48-14 to Oklahoma on Dec. 29, 1991, and 31-28 to Texas Tech on Jan. 1, 2008.
  • The Cavaliers secured their first bowl victory since the 28-0 shutout over South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.
  • The win was also Virginia’s first over an SEC opponent since the 2018 Belk Bowl and its first win over an SEC opponent that is not South Carolina since 1998, when the Cavaliers shut out Auburn 19-0 in the season opener.
  • After Missouri scored on the first drive of the game, UVA shut the Tigers out for the final 56:56.
  • UVA’s defensive unit has only surrendered three fourth-quarter touchdowns in its last eight games. 
  • For the second consecutive game and only the second time this season, the Cavaliers trailed [7-0] at the end of the first quarter.
  • UVA improved to 11-2 when not losing a fumble this season and 10-1 when forcing at least one turnover (Emmanuel Karnley interception). UVA's only loss when forcing a turnover was against Duke (Dec. 6) in the ACC Championship game.
  • UVA finished the season with only three fumbles lost, the fewest in school single-season history.
  • With 110 yards rushing in Saturday’s win, UVA finished the season with 2,502 yards, the most in a season since 2004.
  • The Cavaliers finished 5-3 in one-score games in 2025.
  • UVA held the Tigers to only 37 yards of total offense in the third quarter, which marked the 17th time this year the Cavaliers surrendered less than 50 yards in a quarter.
  • UVA finished 13-for-23 on third down, which marked the fourth time (NC State, Cal, Duke-1) this year it tallied at least 10 third-down conversions.
  • UVA’s 19-play, 75-yard drive, which spanned 10:07, is the program’s second-longest drive by duration and tied for the second-longest by number of plays. The last time UVA had a 19-play drive was against Syracuse in 2015.
  • Saturday’s game marked the fourth this season in which UVA’s offense had four drives with at least 10 plays from scrimmage.
  • The Tigers were held to seven points or less for only the second time this season.
  • The 2025 Gator Bowl is the lowest scoring bowl game (excluding CFP game - Miami vs Texas A&M) this bowl season. It is the lowest scoring bowl game since 2023 (Missouri vs Ohio State; 14-3).
  • UVA surrendered a 43-yard rush (by Ahmad Harris) on the Tigers’ opening drive, only the fifth rush this season of 25 yards or more.

Virginia Individual Player Notes 

  • In his 50th career game, Jacksonville native and seventh-year safety Antonio Clary made his first start of the season, also the 19th of his career. It was also his first start since Oct. 5, 2024, against Boston College.
  • Clary finished with seven tackles, including one for loss, and one pass breakup (on Karnley’s interception).
  • Quarterback Chandler Morris was named the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Most Valuable Player. He was 25-for-38 passing for 208 yards including a perfect 10-for-10 passing on third down. He added a pooch punt for 41-yards that was downed inside the 20-yard line. He’s the first UVA quarterback since Brennan Armstrong in 2022 to down a punt inside the 20.
  • Receiver Eli Wood had four receptions and 71 yards receiving, both career highs. His 35-yard reception in the first quarter was his third catch of 20 or more yards this season. Wood also erased what would have been a touchback on Morris’ pooch punt after swatting the ball away from the end zone, and it was downed at the two-yard line.
  • Kicker Will Bettridge was 2-for-3 on field goal attempts, connecting from 39 and 42 yards. The 39-yarder with one minute remaining in the third quarter broke UVA’s single-season field goal record (previously held by Rafael Garcia – 23) and career field goal record (previously held by Connor Hughes-65). Bettridge finished year 24-for-30 on field goals this season and is now 67-for-82 for his career. Bettridge also moved to second place all-time on UVA’s scoring list with 317 points, 15 points behind Hughes.
  • Linebacker Landon Danley co-led the Cavaliers with career-high 10 tackles and made his first start since week three.
  • Emmanuel Karnley registered his first career interception, settling under a tipped ball by Clary in the third quarter. The turnover led to UVA’s second field goal of the game. Karnley added three tackles and a pass breakup to his ledger.
  • Harrison Waylee’s 20 rushing attempts were a season high and his most since rushing 27 times at New Mexico as a member of the Wyoming football team Nov. 2, 2024.
  • Graduate tight end Sage Ennis had a career-high five receptions in the victory. He entered the 2025 season with seven career receptions and finished the year with 23 receptions for 214 yards and tied for the team lead with five touchdown catches.
  • True freshman running back Xay Davis finished with a career-high 12 carries and 41 rushing yards. 

Offensive Starters: QB #4 Chandler Morris, RB #21 Harrison Waylee, WR #7 Jahmal Edrine, TE #89 John Rogers, TE #0 Sage Ennis, WR #6 Cam Ross, LT #52 McKale Boley, LG #77 Noah Josey, C #76 Brady Wilson, RB #60 Drake Metcalf, RT #68 Jack Witmer. 

Defensive Starters: DE #14 Fisher Camac, NT #90 Jahmeer Carter, DT #91 Jason Hammond, DE #17 Mitchell Melton, LB #1 James Jackson, LB #32 Landon Danley, CB #19 Emmanuel Karnley, CB #28 Donovan Platt, NB #18 Corey Costner, S #0 Antonio Clary, S #27 Devin Neal. 

  

Game Captains: #0 Sage Ennis, #1 James Jackson, #4 Chandler Morris, #90 Jahmeer Carter. 