Hoos Celebrate Happy Ending to Historic Season

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the University of Virginia football team, the 2025 season started with a 48-7 rout over Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium. That ranked as the most one-sided victory of Tony Elliott’s tenure as UVA’s head coach, but he knew bigger battles lay ahead for his team. He kept the win in perspective.

“All we did was go 1-0,” Elliott told his players. “The objective every week is to go 1-0. But now you know what you’re capable of.”

The Wahoos would meet that objective 10 more times in their fourth season under Elliott. UVA’s historic campaign ended late Saturday night with a win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and in the locker room afterward Elliott acknowledged the magnitude of the team’s accomplishment.

“I don’t think you guys realize just how special this season is,” Elliott said after No. 20 Virginia defeated No. 25 Missouri 13-7 at EverBank Stadium.

At 11-3, the Hoos finished with their most wins ever in a season. Along the way, they won three overtime games, reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup from Virginia Tech in resounding fashion, electrified crowds at Scott Stadium, and ended the regular season alone atop the ACC standings for the first time in program history.

One of their main goals eluded the Cavaliers—an ACC championship—but they bounced back from their overtime loss to Duke to win a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

“It’s what we worked for,” linebacker James Jackson said. “It’s what we said we were going to do: finish.”

With a roster depleted by injuries and opt-outs, UVA still managed to hold the Tigers (8-5) to 260 yards and their second-fewest points in a game this season. (Oklahoma defeated Mizzou 17-6 last month.)

Not since Sept. 9, 2006, when the Cavaliers edged Wyoming 13-12 in overtime, had they scored so few points in a victory. UVA’s points against Missouri came on tailback Harrison Waylee’s 2-yard touchdown run, two Will Bettridge field goals and a Bettridge PAT.

The Hoos, who trailed 7-3 at the break, had opportunities to pull away from the Tigers in the second half but couldn’t do so. No matter. After giving up a touchdown on the game’s first possession, Virginia’s defense shut out Missouri for the final 56 minutes and 56 seconds.

The Tigers finished 3 for 12 on third-down conversions and 0 for 3 on fourth down.

“After the opening drive I felt like [UVA defenders] were in good position for most of the night,” Elliott said. “On the opening drive, we didn't wrap up and let a couple plays get extended. After that they were able to settle in, rally to the ball, started to gang-tackle, to eliminate some of those extra yards.”